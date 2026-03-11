Parkes Brewhouse are joining us at Homegrown Parkes on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

Mark and Anne will be bringing things down a notch to teach us the basics of Home Brewing between 12pm and 1pm in the Cooke Park Pavilion. Please book your spot at stickytickets.com.au/22rjkd/home_brewing__with_parkes_brewhouse.aspx

Parkes Brewhouse is a proudly locally owned microbrewery serving up distinctive, small-batch beers crafted with regionally sourced ingredients.

Alongside its signature brews, guests can enjoy refreshing ginger beers and rich, full-bodied stouts.

The March Homegrown Parkes event ties in with Harmony Day, to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging in Cooke Park.

We have several fantastic performers joining us at Homegrown Parkes, kicking off with the Parkes Shire Concert Band at 9.10am in the Park followed by the Parkes School of Dance at 10am on the Pavilion Main Stage and also on the Main Stage are Parkes Music and Dramatic Society performing songs from Sister Act the musical from 1pm.

The Guwal Dance Group from Parkes High School will be joining us for the first time at 11.30am.

Please make them feel welcome.

We are also thrilled to welcome talented local singer, Cameron Sharp to perform on the low stage in the Park.

He will be performing between 10.30am – 11.30am and 12pm and 1pm.

We look forward to welcoming Monica Eric from Eric’s Table to share her love of Indian Cuisine.

Her workshop will run in the Pavilion between 10.30am and 11.30am. Book your place at stickytickets.com.au/8sabfz/cooking_class_with_monica_eric.aspx

Make sure that you register for these workshops and go in the running for some fabulous giveaways.

You can find the links on our social media or on our Homegrown Parkes web page.

Crop Swap is still a regular inclusion, so get planting, potting and processing in preparation.

We are finishing off the day with our Fijian friends, who will send us all home.

They will be performing from 1.30pm as we head home.

Homegrown Parkes is an opportunity for local and regional businesses who are processing, repurposing, sewing, propagating or producing fabulous local products to share their skill and products with the community.

Please make sure that you follow Homegrown Parkes on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all of the latest updates and a showcase of our stallholders that will be at the event on 21 March.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare