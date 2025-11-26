DOING DUE DILIGENCE

I am continuing my due diligence in respect to the proposed Energy-from-Waste (EfW) for Parkes.

I have recently engaged an independent firm to conduct further community surveys on this proposal, which is an important element in understanding the community’s awareness of the project; gauging perceived benefits, concerns, and whether participants supported or opposed the project.

Next month I will be heading across to Western Australia to tour an operating EfW facility, which has been operating for the past year.

I will also be engaging with residents’ groups from the community adjacent to a the EfW plant, representatives of the business community and local elected leaders.

I have also commissioned research into EfW, both here in Australia and abroad.

Specifically, I have sought data which shows any measurable impacts resulting from EfW operations to the following areas: 1/ land value, 2/ environmental impact and contamination, 3/ human risk and health, 4/ proximity of EfW plants from residential populations, and 5/ emissions standards.

I will be certain to report back to the Parkes community what is gleaned from the surveys and research material, as well as what I learn on my visit to Western Australia.

PARKES NURSES’ PETITION TABLED IN PARLIAMENT

Last week on the steps of the NSW Parliament I received a 500-plus signature petition from representatives of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, who delivered it on behalf of the Parkes Branch.

The petition, titled ‘PARKES EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT IS UNDERSTAFFED’, has called on the Parliament of NSW to address the community’s concerns regarding the Parkes Hospital, specifically the staffing levels of nursing, administration and security personnel.

I have now tabled this petition - which will be responded to in writing by the Minister for Health.

I’ll be certain to share the Minister’s response with the Parkes community, as I am sure you all wish to see our hardworking and understaffed nurses being appropriately supported and protected, so they can deliver the healthcare needs on the community.

Know the Risks: Asbestos in Regional NSW

This National Asbestos Awareness Month, residents of Parkes and surrounding areas are urged to respect asbestos and learn about the risks of both introduced and naturally occurring asbestos (NOA), and how to manage them safely.

Asbestos isn’t only found in fibro homes built or renovated before 1990 - it can also be lurking in brick homes, farm sheds, rainwater tanks, outhouses and even in the soil.

Some areas across regional NSW may also contain NOA, which occurs naturally in certain rocks, sediments and soils and is not easily identified.

Whether you’re renovating a home, repairing a shed, digging a dam or maintaining your property, you could be unknowingly disturbing asbestos.

To help you work and renovate safely, the Asbestos Education Committee has developed a suite of FREE resources, including videos, factsheets, guides and templates for homeowners, farmers and property managers available at asbestosawareness.com.au, because when it comes to asbestos, it’s not worth the risk!