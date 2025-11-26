The Albanese Labor Government’s blind ambition at all costs to chase the impossible Net Zero target is hitting all regional areas, including the electorate of Parkes, hard.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey and Senator Matt Canavan will hold two forums on Saturday, 29 November to explain The National’s cheaper, better and fairer way to lower emissions.

The Cheaper. Better. Fairer. Community Energy Forums will be held in Dubbo and Dunedoo, the heart of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.

“The Central-West Orana REZ is the first in Australia, and this experiment has shown that centralising solar, wind and battery projects in one region has a massive detrimental impact,” Mr Chaffey said.

“It will impact heavily on road infrastructure and on the environment. There will be the establishment of temporary work camps and major disruption to the community.

“Residents are looking at hundreds of kilometres of new transmission lines, and massive wind, solar and battery projects. All of this disruption is for no benefit – our prices continue to increase and our emissions reduction has stalled. There is a cheaper, a better and a fairer way.

“Net Zero by 2050 is not the answer. Our country should not be held hostage to a promise that is higher than that of other OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] countries – a promise that can’t be kept.

“Senator Canavan and I will be in Dubbo and Dunedoo to talk about The Nationals plan to lower emissions while making the cost-of-living more affordable for Australians. And we will listen to the community’s own experiences as the guinea pigs for the Labor Government’s Net Zero dream.

Senator Canavan said Labor’s energy plan has left Australians with higher power prices, declining living standards and an environment littered with wind and solar precincts.

“Net Zero has left Australians behind. Our Cheaper, Better and Fairer energy plan will put Australians first again,” Senator Canavan said.

“For too long Labor has chased global acclaim at the United Nations, instead of focusing on improving living standards for Aussies living in our nation.

“The Cheaper. Better. Fairer Community Energy Forums will give locals an opportunity to hear about our plan that puts energy price reductions before emissions reductions.

“The Nationals are listening to regional Australians, who for too long have been sacrificed to reach Labor’s net zero target.”

The Cheaper. Better. Fairer. Community Energy Forums will be held at:

• Dubbo – 10am, Saturday, 29 November at Ollie Robbins Oval

• Dunedoo – 2pm, Saturday, 29 November at the Dunedoo Sports Club

Community members are invited to come along and bring a chair.