The National party has announced they will do away with Net Zero with Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey saying there are cheaper, better and fairer ways to reduce emissions.

The decision to officially abandon Net Zero and take "an all-energy approach" Mr Chaffey said was made in The Nationals' Partyroom after the Nationals Federal Council voted "overwhelmingly" to drop the 2050 target.

Mr Chaffey said Labor’s Net Zero plan is an impossible task that puts the burden on regional Australians, the same people who are already facing land use conflicts and other fallouts of rapid escalation of wind, solar and battery projects.

“While multiple polls over the past six months show Australians are of course concerned about climate change, they are facing the immediate challenges of steep cost of living increases in all areas of their lives," Mr Chaffey said.

“Other polling results showed more than 62 per cent of people said no group should bear an unfair share of climate costs."

Mr Chaffey also highlighted that the Australian Energy Market Operator report released in June 2024 shows plans to expand NSW’s five Renewable Energy Zones to 12.

“It’s time to use some common sense in tackling this issue together, to find a way to move forward that does not put the burden on regional people," he said.

“We will do our fair share to reduce global emissions but not more than the rest of the world."

Colleague Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the current "carpet bombing" of electorates with green energy projects was dividing communities and needlessly driving up power prices.

"We have seen a reckless race to renewables under this Labor Government and [regional areas] have acutely born the brunt of this haphazard policy," he said.

"We cannot deindustrialise Australia and hamstring our ability to compete in a global market, we need to reduce emissions in a responsible and practical way which does not prohibit our great nation's manufacturing and industrial potential."

Included in the Nationals' new pathway will be a focus on lowering energy prices first, reducing emissions in line with comparable nations, supporting all technologies including nuclear and advanced coal and gas, and not compromising quality of living and regional jobs.

"Australia has cut more emissions than other countries," Mr Chaffey said.

"OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries have been cutting their emissions by one per cent per year. Australia has been cutting its emissions by about two per cent per year - double the OECD rate."

The Nationals' decision on Net Zero has been met with mixed feelings, with Climate Council and Farmers for Climate Action speaking out against it.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said it would be costly for regional communities and farmers being hit by worsening climate disasters.

"The Nationals must explain how they’ll pay for the soaring insurance premiums, recovery bills and freight costs when escalating disasters strike regional communities," she said.

Ms McKenzie said the Nationals fail to address climate pollution, the biggest threat to the environment and they will undermine their climate progress.

On behalf of its 8400 farmer members, Farmers for Climate Action agreed the cost of climate change is enormous.

"Repeat fires, droughts and floods made worse and more frequent by climate change are smashing farmers," they said in a statement.

The group said climate change is sending farm insurance bills through the roof and that at the time of the Nationals press conference in Canberra on Sunday, "electricity was free on the wholesale market across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and SA because abundant renewable energy had forced the price so low".