A man has been charged following a string of suspicious fires in Condobolin two weeks ago.

Central West Police District commenced an investigation into deliberately-lit fires in the area on Saturday, 17 January and Sunday, 18 January, said a NSW Police statement issued to media.

Police responded to reports of a fire at Napier Street in Condobolin, about 11pm on the Saturday, where they found a grass fire on the footpath. It was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Shortly after, officers were informed of a second grass fire at the corner of William Street and Goodwill Street.

A third fire was reported at Boona Road, Condobolin, which was also extinguished.

Police were conducting patrols about 1am on the Sunday when they saw a fire at the same location on Boona Road.

Wind spread the fire, threatening a nearby home and destroying an estimated four hectares of rural grassland and 200m of stock fencing.

It was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service volunteers and trains had to be stopped for the duration of the fire-fighting efforts.

That afternoon detectives attached to Central West Police District attended a home on Boona Street, Condobolin, where they arrested a 21-year-old man.

He was taken to Condobolin Police Station where he was charged with three counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread, and damage property by fire/explosives.

He was formally refused bail to appear before Condobolin Local Court on 3 February.