Premier Chris Minns has announced new legislation ending character references in NSW courts.

According to Mr Minns the laws will be changed so offenders won't be handed a lighter sentence due to references claiming they are of 'good character'.

"When you're convicted of a serious crime that hurts someone, it's irrelevant that your boss, neighbour, or sports team mate thinks you're a good person," Mr Minns said.

"So this week, we're introducing legislation to put an end to good character references in NSW courts forever."

Mr Minns said that victims shouldn't have to sit in court and hear how good the defendant is.

"We're changing the law so offenders can't get a lighter sentence just by claiming they're of 'good character'," Mr Minns said.

"Victim survivors shouldn't have to sit in court and hear the person who hurt them described as a good person.

"That's wrong and adds to their trauma."

According to Mr Minns the new legislation reform will make sentencing clearer and fairer without reputation, status or connections reducing the consequences of serious crimes.

"I want to thank Harrison James, Jarad Grice, and the team at Your Reference Ain't Relevant for their tireless advocacy on this criticial reform," Mr Minns said.

"Your bravery in sharing your experiences made this reform possible.

"It is another step we're taking to protect victim survivors and hold perpetrators to account in NSW."