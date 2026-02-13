A driver has died after his SUV and a semi-trailer collided in Tottenham.

Emergency services were called to The Bogan Way at Tottenham just after 11.30am on 11 February following reports of the collision.

The driver of the SUV – a man believed to be in his 80s – died at the scene, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

He is yet to be formally identified.

The other driver – a 45-year-old man – was not injured and was taken to Tottenham Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.