A man has appeared in court facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman in Dubbo before stealing her car and driving it to Parkes.

The man is among the 105 people police charged during a domestic violence operation in the state’s western region.

Officers also conducted 1361 ADVO compliance checks and applied for 103 further ADVOs throughout the operation.

Operation Shield, a surge targeting family and domestic violence, began on 16 February and concluded on 20 February.

It focused on apprehending wanted DV offenders, the service of Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders, and maintaining a proactive, disruptive and swift response to family and domestic violence incidents.

The surge was resourced by all police districts within the western region with assistance from Western Region Operations and Strike Force Raptor.

There were 191 alleged domestic violence-related offences in total and 12 arrest warrants were executed.

As many as 27 people were detected breaching their bail conditions as a result of 354 bail compliance checks and 20 Firearms Prohibition Order searches were conducted, with 21 firearms seized.

Among the major incidents during the operation was the one in Dubbo where officers from Orana Mid Western Police District were called to a home on Pozieres Street on 16 February.

They received reports a 77-year-old woman had been assaulted before her car was stolen by a 47-year-old man known to her.

Central West Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Bogan and Grenfell streets, Parkes about 4.15am the next morning for a roadside breath test.

When police directed the driver to exit the vehicle, he allegedly attempted to flee and officers deployed OC spray.

The man allegedly threatened police with a knife, forcing them to deploy a taser which was ineffective, and a foot pursuit began.

When the man dropped the knife, police were able to tackle him and take him into custody.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, before being escorted to Parkes Police Station and charged with several offences including common assault (DV), stealing, assault police, resist police, custody of a knife in a public place and use weapon to prevent lawful detention.

He was refused bail and appeared before Dubbo Local Court on 25 February.

Police will continue to conduct similar operations in the future targeting domestic violence offences.

Victims of domestic and family violence can find information about support services by contacting 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visiting: https://www.1800respect.org.au.

Reports of domestic and family-related crime or abuse can be made by contacting or attending your local police station. In an emergency, contact Triple Zero (000).