Detectives are investigating a string of suspicious grass fires that occurred in Peak Hill at separate times over four months last year.

Officers attached to the Central West Police District received reports of eight separate fires at Peak Hill in the Parkes Shire between April and July last year.

Detectives established Strike Force Hollands following the incidents, a NSW Police statement issued to media said, to investigate grass fires that ignited at these locations:

• Bogan Road, Peak Hill, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

• O’Learys Lane, Peak Hill, Tuesday 15 April 2025.

• Tullamore Road, Peak Hill, Monday 21 April 2025.

• Bulgandramine Road, Peak Hill, Friday 9 May 2025.

• O’Learys Lane, Peak Hill, Wednesday 2 July 2025.

• O’Learys Lane, Peak Hill, Tuesday 8 July 2025.

• Bogan Road, Peak Hill, Saturday 12 July 2025.

• Bulgandramine Road, Peak Hill, Monday 21 July 2025.

Strike force detectives are investigating if the incidents are linked.