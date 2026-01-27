A woman involved in a crash on the Newell Highway at Parkes earlier this month has died.

About 2pm on 7 January emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a SUV at the intersection of the Parkes Bypass and Forbes Road.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 87-year-old male driver of the sedan and his passenger, a 73-year-old woman at the scene for serious injuries.

The man was taken to Orange Base Hospital and the woman was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital, where she was later transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police were informed the 73-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday, they said in a statement issued to media.

The driver of the SUV, a 70-year-old woman, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition. Three passengers in the SUV were uninjured.

A crime scene was established at the time which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As investigations continue police are urging anyone with information about the crash – or was in the area at the time with any available dashcam/mobile phone footage – to contact Parkes Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000.