Specialist police are conducting a large-scale search across the Central West and beyond for a man after four people were shot - three killed - in Lake Cargelligo on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Bokhara Street in Lake Cargelligo about 4.30pm after reports of a shooting.

Officers from Central West Police District attended and located a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man in a vehicle suffering gun shot wounds.

They were both treated but both died at the scene, a police statement issued to media said.

Police also responded to Walker Street after reports of a further shooting. A 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were reportedly shot in the driveway.

Both were treated, however, the woman died at the scene while the man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Local police were assisted by general duties and tactical officers from neighbouring towns in both Western and Southern regions in the hours that followed to search for the alleged shooter.

So far the man police believe to be responsible has not be located.

Crime scenes have been established in Bokhara and Walker Streets and are being forensically examined.

Strike Force Doberta has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Overnight, a number of specialist police personnel have been flown in by PolAir and the Defence Force, including Tactical Operations Unit (TOU), negotiators and homicide investigators.

These officers have joined the large-scale search for the man who remains at large.

Julian Ingram, also known as Pierpoint, aged 37, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder.

He is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm-170cm tall, of a medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a Ford Ranger utility with NSW registration DM-07-GZ described as having council signage, a metal tray back, high visibility markings on the side and an emergency light bar on the roof.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Additionally, police are appealing for anyone in the Lake Cargelligo area who may have mobile phone or dashcam vision, CCTV, photos, screenshots, or other material relevant to this incident to upload at the following link:

https://nswpf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/lakecargelligoincident22012026

Members of the public are required to provide a name and contact details when uploading evidence.