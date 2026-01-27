Grenfell Street came to a standstill for seven hours on Sunday afternoon when a man started climbing the block of flats in an attempt to evade police.

The 36-year-old Parkes local is alleged to have stolen a number of items from Aldi about 11.30am that morning.

When officers arrived at the Grenfell Street flats half an hour later, the man attempted to avoid arrest by climbing out a window.

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to the scene to assist, as well as police negotiators and rescue units.

With the assistance of Parkes Shire Council, Grenfell Street and part of Welcome Street were closed to traffic during the standoff.

Streets around the Grenfell Street flats were closed for seven hours during the standoff, not reopening until 7.20pm.

The man moved across the exterior of the building, climbing onto air conditioning units and pushing away a ladder set-up by officers numerous times.

When he did finally descend several officers took the opportunity and moved-in quick to apprehend him, some climbing the ladder to do so.

By then it was 7.20pm.

The man was charged with shoplifting and malicious damage, with further charges pending.

He was refused bail.