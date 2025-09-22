Two men are in police custody after shots were allegedly fired into a house in Parkes over the weekend.

Police were called to an address in Glenburnie Close about 3am on Sunday following reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident, a NSW Police statement issued to media said.

Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and were told a man allegedly discharged a firearm towards the property, where a woman was inside.

No injuries were reported.

Following extensive inquiries, about 12.40pm on Monday, specialist tactical officers stopped a vehicle in Gidley Street in Molong and arrested two men, aged 30 and 34.

The younger man allegedly resisted arrest before being taken to Orange Base Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Upon release from hospital, he was taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with:

• fire firearm at dwelling-house disregard for safety (domestic violence)

• attempt stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm

• contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic); and,

• acquire etc prohibited firearm-subject prohibition order.

The older man was also charged with fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety (domestic violence) - accessory before the fact to an offence and as an accessory after the fact to the offence.

Both men were refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 today.