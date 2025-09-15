A man and woman will front court after drugs, ammunition and allegedly stolen goods were seized during a search warrant in Parkes.

Officers attached to the Central West Police District commenced an investigation in August into reports of copper theft and firearms offences in the Parkes area.

Following inquiries, about 11am on Monday police attended a home in Junction Street, Parkes and served a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) and Weapons Prohibition Order on a 54-year-old woman, before searching the home.

When prohibited drugs and copper were found during the FPO search, police executed a further search warrant, they said in a statement issued to media.

They allegedly seized 17 rounds of .223 rifle ammunition, 7.29 grams of methylamphetamine, 103 grams of cannabis, cash, a gel blaster and bundles of copper believed to be stolen.

The woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station.

The woman was charged with:

- Fail to comply digital evidence access order direction.

- Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm.

- Possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

- Supply prohibited drug amount greater than indictable and less than $5000.

- Goods suspected stolen in/on premises.

She was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 on Tuesday.

The man was charged with fail to comply digital evidence access order direction and possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 9 October.