Happiness and pride overwhelmed life long Parkes resident John Hodges as family and friends planned a surprise party to celebrate John's 80th birthday.

Hosted by extended family members at Niola Aged Care on Saturday, 24 January, guests travelled from Melbourne, Port Macquarie, Port Stephens, Canberra and Moruya, who were joined with local family members to celebrate John's special milestone.

In his younger years John was very involved with the community and in his working life he spent many years as a printer with the Parkes Champion Post.

John also represented Parkes in rugby league, was a member of the Parkes Shire Concert Band for several years and served on the committee and Board of Directors of the Parkes Golf Club as well as a stint as vice president.

He was also an active member of the Parkes Town and Bowling Club for many years representing Parkes as well as serving on the committee which included a term as president of the men's team.

Due to health, John now resides in Niola where he also serves on the management committee as a patient representative.