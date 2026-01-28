The Parkes Shire has welcomed a record 17 new Australian citizens in what was the biggest citizenship ceremony held in the town to date.

Parkes Shire Council hosted the ceremony on the eve of Australia Day on Sunday evening at the Cooke Park Pavilion which saw the attendance of many more family and friends to witness and celebrate the occasion.

The shire's Australia Day ambassadors Dr Skye Charry and Professor William Chan were also present.

Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee was Master of Ceremonies while Mayor Neil Westcott delivered the official ceremony details and signed the Citizenship Certificates.

The new citizens live and work across the Parkes Shire and have joined the community from the Philippines, South Africa, India, Malaysia, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and Fiji.

Guests enjoyed a supper catered by Indigenous Cultural Food, featuring crocodile sausages and kangaroo skewers.

Congratulations goes to our new Australian citizens:

Bonifacio Magan Caneta - Born in the Philippines, Bon arrived in Australia in 2013, living first on the Central Coast before moving to Parkes. He is a Plumber at Garry Wilkie Plumbing and enjoys mixed martial arts.

Ma Liesel Lecias Garth - Liesel was born in the Philippines and arrived in Australia in 2016, moving straight to Parkes where she lives with her husband Brent and daughter Princess Natalie. She works in support services at Southern Cross Care Nursing Home and enjoys cooking, volunteering, gardening and swimming.

Joyce Dela China Grady - Joyce was born in the Philippines, arrived in Australia in 2018 and moved to Parkes in 2025 with her husband and son. She is an aged care worker and enjoys swimming.

Danecia Ronique Jacobs and Vito Jacobs - Both born in South Africa, husband and wife Vito and Danecia arrived in Australia in 2018, lived in Yamba and moved to Parkes in 2021 where they now live with their young family. Vito works as a surveyor at Transport for NSW.

Simranpreet Kaur - Simi was born in India, arrived in Australia in 2018 and lived in Kingswood NSW before moving to Parkes in 2021 where she works at Baptist Aged Care.

Gurbani Kaur Sandhu - Five-year-old Gurbani was born in Australia, moved to Parkes in 2021, and enjoys painting.

Gagandeep Singh Sandhu - Gagandeep was born in India, arrived in Australia in 2013 and lived in Kingswood NSW. He moved to Parkes in 2021 where he works as head chef at the Railway Hotel and enjoys playing cricket.

Yuh Ming Alvin Kong - Born in Malaysia, Alvin arrived in Australia in 2010 from Kota Kinabalu to Forbes, then moved to Bogan Gate in 2024 with his partner and extended family across the Central West and Sydney. He works as a diesel mechanic, runs a vertebrate pest control business, and enjoys hunting and flying his plane.

Megan Cyan O’Toole - Megan was born in England, arrived in Australia in January 2020, and moved to Parkes a month later with her partner, their four-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son. She works as an educator at Trundle Children’s Centre and enjoys travelling, reading and family time.

Mabel Surigao Ruizo - Mabel was born in the Philippines, arrived in Australia in 2019 and initially lived in Newcastle before moving to Parkes in 2019. She lives in Tullamore with her husband Shane and sons John and Liam, works at Peak Hill Multipurpose Service, enjoys music, and is interested in computer-related study while balancing family life.

Shingirai Ropafadzo Sibanda and Michal Sibanda - Shingi was born in Zimbabwe, arrived in Australia in 2019, lived in Cobar and moved to Parkes in 2024 with her husband and daughters Michal and Mikayla. She works at Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Mine as a development operator, enjoys baking and cooking. Eight-year-old Michal also participated in the ceremony.

Abeline Minakshi Smith and Jack Aaran Smith - Both born in Fiji, husband and wife Jack and Abeline arrived in Australia in 2021, lived in Mount Isa, and moved to Parkes in 2024 with their daughter. Abeline is a stay-at-home mum and enjoys travelling and reading, while Jack works as a mining engineer at Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Mine and enjoys travelling and fishing.

There were two more new Australian citizens who requested their names and photos not be published.