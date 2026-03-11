Essential pavement repairs have started on the Newell Highway between Parkes and Forbes this week.

Work will be carried out between the Parkesborough Road intersection and south of the Pipeclay Road intersection from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and is expected to be completed in four weeks, weather permitting.

Changed traffic conditions including lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours.

A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place outside of work hours through the work zone as road surface conditions require.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience.

For more information about this work, visit https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/266978 or download the Live Traffic NSW app.

To receive updates on your phone, search in the app for ‘Newell Highway – Parkesborough Road’ in, select the incident and click ‘Follow’.