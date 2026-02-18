The mobile breast screening van will be in Parkes from Monday to Friday 2-6 March.

BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to all women over 40 to support the early detection of breast cancer.

A regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," said BreastScreen NSW Greater Western manager Deon Adamson.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms Adamson says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Parkes makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Parkes means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority," she said.

The BreastScreen NSW van will be located in the Little Theatre carpark, on the corner of Bogan and Dalton streets.

An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor’s referral is needed.

BreastScreen NSW provides free screening mammograms to women over the age of 40.

Ms Adamson said any woman with a family history of breast cancer should discuss their specific needs with their GP.

And anyone with breast symptoms should contact their GP or health worker without delay.

The mobile clinic visiting Parkes is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram.

Women with additional needs are encouraged to let them know when booking their appointment.

To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.