Western NSW Health Local Health District is advising people to be alert for signs and symptoms of measles after being notified of a confirmed case who was infectious while visiting a location in the Central West.

The case recently returned from South East Asia where there are ongoing large outbreaks of measles.

People who attended the following location in Bathurst should watch for the development of symptoms until Monday, 23 February. Western NSW Health said this location does not pose an ongoing risk.

• On Thursday, 5 February at Annies Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlour, Bathurst, from 6:45pm to 7:30pm.

The list of exposure locations and times is regularly updated on the NSW Health website: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/measles/Pages/public-exposure-locations.aspx

Western NSW Local Health District Public Health Physician, Dr Victor Carey, said anyone who visited the above location at that time should monitor for symptoms.

“If the early symptoms of measles develop and you've been at the location at the time listed above, see your doctor or health service, including an emergency department. Call ahead to let them know that you may have come into contact with measles, so you don't spend time in waiting rooms with other patients,” Dr Carey said.

“Symptoms to watch out for include fever, runny nose, sore eyes and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body."

Anyone with early symptoms who gets a rash a few days later should also think about measles, even if they haven’t attended the identified location, and seek testing.

“Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that is spread through the air when someone who is infectious coughs or sneezes,” Dr Carey said.

“We want to remind the community to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations. The measles vaccine can prevent the disease even after exposure, if given early enough.

“Anyone born after 1965 needs to ensure they have had two doses of measles vaccine. This is especially important before overseas travel, as measles outbreaks are occurring in several regions of the world at the moment."

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and effective, and is given free for children at 12 and 18 months of age. It is also free in NSW for anyone born after 1965 who hasn't already had two doses.

Children under the age of 12 months can have a dose of MMR from six months of age if they are travelling overseas. Parents should consult their GP.

People who are unsure of whether they have had two doses should get a vaccine, as additional doses are safe. This is particularly important prior to travel.

MMR vaccine is available from GPs (all ages) and pharmacies (people over 5 years of age).

For more information on measles, visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/measles/Pages/default.aspx.

People can also visit the Australian Government Smart Traveller website for information on health risks, including measles outbreaks relevant to their travel destination.

If you, or a loved one, is experiencing measles symptoms, or have questions about measles, please call your GP or healthdirect on 1800 022 222.