St Patrick's Parish School Trundle were proud and excited to announce their swimming relay team won gold in Sydney last week.

The talented swimmers consisting of Alexis Gaut, Abby Quade, Tilly Holloway and Peyton Stevenson competed at the NSWCPS Polding Trial at the Sydney Aquatic Centre in Olympic Park where they competed in the PP6 relay.

The girls were part of the Wilcannia-Forbes Polding team.

All four girls felt really excited and proud to be representing their school and diocese at Polding and they knew it was a very special opportunity.

Before their race all four girls felt proud that they had made it to Sydney but were still a bit nervous.

When the girls won their race they knew that St Patrick's and their families would be cheering them on and they would be proud of their achievement.

"When we won gold at Sydney I felt like screaming," Abby said.

Tilly said she was so happy and excited, and Peyton said she was surprised and happy when they won.

"I felt like an Olympian," Alexis said.

Their favourite part about competing in Sydney was seeing all the other amazing swimmers and the level of competition.

Abby said she likes the glide of the water when she's swimming and for Alexis, she really likes diving into the water.

"I just love the water," Tilly said.

Alexis also competed in the individual 50m breaststroke at the championships.

"Your dedication, teamwork and exceptional performances in both relay and individual events were truly inspiring," St Patrick's School wrote on social media congratulating the girls.

"We are incredibly proud of your achievements and the way you showcased our school's spirit and talent."