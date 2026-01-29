Not-for-profit and community-based organisations are invited to apply for funding through Round 2 of Parkes Shire Council's 2025/2026 Community Financial Assistance Program.

Council said it recognises the important role cultural, community and sporting organisations play in "enhancing the liveability and wellbeing of the shire" and since the program began in 2018, it has provided financial support to help groups deliver services, events and projects that benefit the local community.

Round 2 includes two types of assistance, with applications opening on Sunday, 1 February and closing at 5pm on 28 February:

1. General financial assistance - a 'helping hand' through the provision of funds for a specific purpose or event up to $1000.

2. Leasing and licencing - a reduction in leasing and licensing fees on council-owned properties.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the program reflects council’s ongoing commitment to supporting grassroot organisations that make a real difference locally.

“Our community organisations are the backbone of many of the activities, events and services that bring people together across the shire,” he said.

“This program is about backing those groups - whether they’re delivering an event, supporting participation in sport, or helping cover essential operational costs.”

Mayor Westcott encouraged eligible organisations to apply and take advantage of the opportunity.

“Even a small amount of financial assistance can have a big impact at a local level," he said.

"We encourage organisations to put forward their applications and let us know how council can support the work they’re doing in our communities.”

Applications will be assessed by an evaluation panel against the eligibility criteria, with successful applicants required to report back to council on how the funding was used.