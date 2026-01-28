The new school year is set to resume for thousands of local students in the coming weeks and Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are reminding local drivers and parents about children's safety around schools.

Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that road crashes account for over half of all accidental deaths among children aged five - 14 years old.

"Children are vulnerable road users," Ms Suitor said.

"They are at risk in the traffic environment because of their size, their inability to judge speed and distance, as well as the fact that they may behave unpredictably.

"Drivers are reminded to slow down, pay extra attention and be patient when school resumes as there are more cars, buses and cyclists on the road and young pedestrians crossing the streets.

"Over the long summer break it is easy to forget just how busy and congested the streets around schools can get.

"Please obey the parking signs around schools. They are there to keep children safe.

"The most common are 'No Stopping' and 'No Parking'.

"You cannot stop in a 'No Stopping' zone, however you can drop-off or pick-up passengers in a 'No Parking' zone as long as you are only there for two minutes and are no more than three meters away from your vehicle," Ms Suitor said.

There are 40km/h school speed zones around all schools in NSW. Most school zones are operational between 8am - 9.30am and 2.30pm - 4pm on school days, when the lights are flashing.

The school zone in Bushman Street, Parkes, is operational all day from 8am - 4pm.

Police will be targeting school zones to ensure drivers obey the 40km/h speed limit when school returns.

"Parents and carers can help students remain safe by regularly reinforcing important road safety behaviours with their children and following these safety tips," Ms Suitor said.

Parents and carers should:

Always make sure your children wear a seatbelt or use a child restraint when travelling in a car.

Child restraint laws require children up to seven years old to be restrained in an approved child restraint.

For more information visit www.childcarseats.com.au

Where possible, drop-off and pick-up your children on the school side of the road.

Make sure children use the footpath-side door when getting in and out of a car -this is called the 'safety door'.

Use a pedestrian crossing where possible and avoid being distracted by friends, mobile phones or listening to music through headphones whilst walking.

Children aged up to 10 years old should always be supervised when near traffic.

Children aged up to eight years old should always hold an adult's hand when crossing the road or walking near traffic.

Make sure your children always wear a helmet when riding a bike, scooter or skateboard.

If your children catch a bus, always walk with them to the bus stop.

"Road safety around schools is everybody's responsibility - students, teachers, parents, carers and drivers. We all have a part to play," Ms Suitor said.