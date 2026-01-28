From the mines site to the main street, this year's Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Street Parade was lead by nearly 100 Northparkes employees along side their families and friends.

This year's parade was a standout success at the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival as more than 20,000 people attended the parade this year which showcased Elvis-themed floats, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and more down the main street.

As the major sponsor of the Street Parade, Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations continued its long-standing partnership with the Parkes Elvis Festival, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Parkes and investing in the local community.

The Northparkes entry proudly led the parade, setting the tone for the festivities and receiving an enthusiastic response from spectators.

The float embraced the 2026 theme, “Love Me Tender,” bringing colour, creativity and unmistakable Elvis flair to the streets of Parkes.

Once again, the well-known hi-vis Elvis jumpsuits were out in full force, which is also another favourite element of the Northparkes float.

Northparkes Operations General Manager Thomas Lethbridge said our long-term support and participation highlights the connection between Northparkes Operations and the local community, with employees actively engaging and celebrating alongside residents and visitors.

“Evolution Mining’s support of the Street Parade reflects our ongoing investment in community events that bring people together and contribute to the social and economic vibrancy of the region," he said.

"We are committed to maintaining strong partnerships and meaningful engagement with the Parkes and Central West community for years to come."

Northparkes Operations’ support for the festival also includes volunteers meeting the Elvis Express train on Wednesday as it arrives and helping passengers disembark and get their luggage.