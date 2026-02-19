Parkes Show Society is gearing up to stage its annual Doug Bicket Memorial Ewe Competition on Friday, 27 February.

Doug was a tireless worker on the Parkes Show Committee, most particularly in the merino sheep section and had a strong passion for the merino industry.

Doug helped launch the competition and was a regular on the bus trip, never short of a story for whoever was lucky enough to be close by.

While the season has been extremely dry local producers are still keen to take the opportunity to open up their gates and showcase their operations.

Making feed and supplements available to stock through the hot, drier months is key in maintaining production and will be touched on throughout the day.

Company reps and industry experts are always in attendance and a valuable source of information for local farmers.

The crowd assess the entry of Ray and Judi Unger at "Waratah" Peak Hill.

An impressive field of entrants has been assembled, obviously eager to display their flocks in peak condition.

Judges Nigel Roberts - Dunbogan Merino Stud and Alistair Wells - One Oak Poll Merino Stud are sure to have a tough time reaching agreement over which team is crowned this year’s champion.

The day has grown significantly in recent years with spectators eager to assess a good cross section of merino bloodlines run under a range of management systems and environments.

Industry representatives will be on hand throughout the day to update attendees on all the latest advancements, technologies, markets and management strategies.

An air conditioned coach has been arranged to ensure spectators are able to travel from property to property in total comfort and allow for stories and experiences to be shared throughout the day.

An invitation is extended to anyone interested in attending this networking day for the merino industry, departure will be 7.30am from the Parkes Town Bowling Club.

The day will conclude with a barbecue tea and presentations to the prize winners.

Cost of the day is $50 which includes the bus trip, morning tea, lunch and barbecue tea.

To register your interest and book one of the limited seats please email secretary@parkesshow.org.au or phone Bev on 0467 622 580.