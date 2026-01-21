BIG SUMMER READ

Until 31 January

Register at the Library for the BIG Summer Read. Children and teems aged 0-18, read, and log as many books as you can over summer to earn fun rewards and go in the running to win fantastic prizes. Join in person, at the Parkes Shire Library branches or online at https://readbooks.com.au/bsr

SULLIVANS LADIES DAY

Saturday, 24 January

Start your Australia Day weekend at the Parkes Jockey Club with an afternoon for the girls. Featuring a seven race TAB meeting, live music by Noah Dorin, reserved seating packages, kids activities, bar, bookies and canteen this is a day out not to be missed. The dress code is summer chic so make sure to wear your summer best. More details to follow!

AUSTRALIA DAY KITE FESTIVAL

Monday, 26 January

The Australia Day Parkes Kite Festival will be back at Northparkes Oval on 26 January from 8am. In previous years there has been up to 100 kites in the sky at the oval on Australia Day. Organisers are wondering if there could be up to 200 kites up at one time? Join in on the fun to kick off your Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA DAY

Monday, 26 January

Get involved in an exciting line-up of community activities planned across the Parkes Shire as we come together to celebrate Australia Day and share the stories that come from our diverse backgrounds and experiences. In Parkes, from a morning walk at 7am from Cooke Park and barbecue breakfast, to flying kites, Australia Day community, cultural and sport awards from 9.30am to the trots from 6pm and yabby races at the Parkes Showground, there's a little something for everyone. The Parkes Pool is also free entry from 2pm-6pm. There are also activities and ceremonies taking place in our villages of Bogan Gate, Trundle, Peak Hill and Tullamore. See council's website for the full details: https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-media-and-projects/Community-News/Celebrate-Australia-Day-in-Parkes-Shire-Townships

VOICES OF LEAGUE AFTERNOON

Saturday, 31 January

Join the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club for food, fun and football vibes all around at their Old Boys and Girls Voices of League afternoon. What to expect: Talks with ex-NRL coach and players including Chris Anderson, Ben Roarty, Steve Reardon, and special guest NRLW’s and Parkes' own Elizabeth MacGregor. Elizabeth, for those who don’t know, is a local Parkes girl playing some fantastic football for the Bulldogs. Special guest MC will be Sky Racing commentator Dave Carlson and there will be Chinese smorgasbord with two beer/wine drinks. It takes place at the Trundle Services Club at 2pm. Tickets are $125 via direct deposit (See Trundle Boomers Facebook page) or can be purchased at the club's bar.

ART THERAPY WORKSHOP

Saturday, 7 February

Parkes artist and art therapist Maralyn Nash is holding workshops in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio that will coincide with the launch of her new book The Naked Artist. An introduction to art therapy will be her first workshop from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, 7 February. $120 per person and includes all art materials and light refreshments. BYO lunch. Book your tickets at events.humanitix.com/host/maralyn-nash, call 0405 177 488 or email maralynnash2@gmail.com.

AUTHOR TALK

Wednesday, 11 February

Parkes Shire Library is gearing up for its first author event for 2026. Join them on 11 February at 6pm for a free in-conversation author event with debut local author Maralyn Nash to discuss her book “The Naked Artist Journey”. Come along and hear about the story of Maralyn’s life through art, adventurous travel, and art therapy. To book contact the Parkes Library on 6861 2309 or book online: events.humanitix.com/author-talk-maralyn-nash. Refreshments available.

MANDALA CREATION WORKSHOP

Saturday, 21 February

Parkes artist and art therapist Maralyn Nash is holding a second workshop in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio that will coincide with the launch of her new book The Naked Artist. The mandala creation workshop will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, 21 February. $120 per person and includes all art materials and light refreshments. BYO lunch. Book your tickets at events.humanitix.com/host/maralyn-nash, call 0405 177 488 or email maralynnash2@gmail.com.

PIG RACES

Saturday, 21 March

The Wild Sows, raising money for Wings 4 Kidz, will be hosting the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete and Telescope Tyres Pig Races at the Coachman Hotel. There will be five fun-filled races, many laughs and a whole lot of squealing good times, all for a fantastic cause. All money raised goes directly to Wings 4 Kids, keeping planes flying for regional families in need. Mark your calendars, bring your mates and support this incredible charity. For more information head to The Wild Sows Facebook page.

FLY'N FOR FUN

27-29 March

After the incredible success of Fly’n For Fun 2024, the event is back for 2026 at the Parkes Airport. With a refreshed schedule and expanded offerings, this edition promises to be the biggest and most dynamic yet. Designed as a true celebration of all forms of recreational aviation, the event will showcase everything from light sport and ultralight aircraft to powered parachutes and gyrocopters. Save the date and set your heading for Parkes—Fly’n For Fun 2026 awaits! http://flynforfun.aero/

EUGOWRA MASTERS OF THE MANDAGERY

Saturday, 28 March

The date for the sixth Masters of the Mandagery has been announced for 28 March, 2026. Get your squads together and nominations in for the over 35 men's and over 30 women's masters footy competitions. Head to the Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery Facebook page to submit your nominations. Start stretching!

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au