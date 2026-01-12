The competition in this year's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at the Parkes Elvis Festival was sizzling and it all came down to these final five performers.

Brendan Chase, Taurean K Mill, Toki Toyokazu, Anthony Fenech and Tristan James.

They gyrated their hips, belted out the classics, crooned and wooed the crowd, first in the heats last Friday, then on Saturday in the final.

But only one could take home the crown.

And that was New Zealand’s Taurean Kenny Mill, now officially the winner of the 2026 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest after outperforming 19 of the top Elvis tribute artists from across Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

A shocked Taurean Kenny Mill when he was announced this year's Ultimate winner.

The highly competitive contest unfolded across two high-energy days at the Parkes Leagues Club, with performers judged by a special expert panel on vocals, appearance, stage presence and overall performance quality.

All vying for the opportunity to represent Parkes on the world stage during Elvis Week in Memphis, USA.

The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest forms part of a worldwide search for performers who best honour the legacy of Elvis Presley and is officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Parkes Elvis Festival Director Brendan Shipley said the standard of competition was exceptionally high.

“This was an incredibly tough contest, with 20 elite Elvis tribute artists delivering standout performances across two massive days,” he said.

“Taurean rose above the rest with an electrifying stage presence and a performance that captured the spirit of Elvis with real authenticity and swagger.

"We’re thrilled to see him represent Parkes at Elvis Week in Memphis later this year.”

Second place was awarded to long-time supporter of the festival Anthony Fenech of Fraser Rise in Victoria, and third place to

Brendon Chase of Paradise Point in Queensland.