If you haven't heard the name Charlie Gaylard, where have you been for the last 12 months?

This young and upcoming Elvis star has everyone 'all shook up' with hearts wrapped around his finger.

Charlie had his first taste of the Parkes Elvis Festival last year when the festival's 2016 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist invited him to join him on stage.

Jack Gatto found the young talent from Colac in Victoria online as Charlie started posting videos of himself singing.

"I started posting videos of myself in my shed with a little microphone and a karaoke speaker, and then it got the attention of Jack Gatto, who's probably one of Australia's best ETA's, if not the best," Charlie said.

Charlie remembers a lot of suspense leading up to that moment which changed his life.

"It felt like a million years before Saturday came around and I had to stay low, I couldn't perform anywhere as I had to be kept a secret."

When Charlie stepped onto the main stage that Saturday night he was expecting a couple of hundred of people, not seven and a half thousand.

Before this performance the talented performer had never sung on a big stage before and had only performed on a cruise.

"It still doesn't feel real even when I think back to it now. It feels like this is my first time in Parkes and everything I did last year never happened."

After his unforgettable performance in Cooke Park Charlie's life has become "pretty hectic".

His performance on the main stage had over 1.5 million views on Facebook, and after the Parkes Elvis Festival he didn't do a single show for five months, but in that time he booked a cruise with people including Marcia Hines and Human Nature and was being booked with some of the world's best Elvis Tribute Artists despite only doing two shows in his career.

"It was pretty surreal but the people I have been able to meet in this time and the connections I've been able to make is not very common so it's an honour."

Charlie Gaylard didn't expect his last 12 months to look like they have saying it has been a big juggle.

"I was in Year 10 last year and I wasn't expecting to blow up so imagine what the school thought. They have been really good, they offered me catch-up lessons and they became very flexible so that was great of them.

"The last 12 months have just been nonstop and I haven't really had a chance to just chill out and reflect, it keeps going so it's been a pretty crazy ride so far."

Like everyone who attends the Elvis Festival, Charlie watched the Baz Lurman film Elvis starring Austin Butler which sparked his interest in Elvis Presley.

"I slowly started learning some of his songs and tried a dance move or two and started posting videos of myself singing in my shed."

At this year's festival Charlie performed a solo show on the Memphis Satellite Stage on Friday, January 10 which was also his 16th birthday and was treated to a 'happy birthday' sung by the crowd.

As Charlie looks to his bright future, his one goal is to eventually go to America.

"To be known in the US and even the UK, that's a big thing I want to accomplish because Elvis is a lot bigger over there, they're Elvis mad.

"When I turn 18 I'd like to do the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition and then go over to Memphis and compete over there," Charlie added.

At the moment Charlie has his focus on building his connections and getting to know everyone in the industry, and has his sights set on coming back to the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2026.

Reflecting on this year's festival Charlie said "it's been pretty crazy to be back and to see all of these people again but it's really cool and it's such an honour."