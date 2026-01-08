Before there was the King’s Castle Elvis Museum in Parkes or any kind of official Elvis display at the Parkes Elvis Festival, there was the Elvis Museum at Steve Lennox’s house.

Steve - who legally changed his name to Elvis in 1997, so much is his love for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll - is among the festival’s original volunteers and biggest supporters.

Steve was also our festival’s very first, and second, Elvis look-a-like winner when it all began in 1993 and 1994.

This is far from being a makeshift museum or amateur exhibition some could misunderstand it for.

For those feeling a little nostalgic - and possibly wanting to take-in a location that’s part of the festival’s history that began 33 years ago - this museum at 16 Wentworth Street is worth visiting.

This is the original Elvis Museum at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

"As Elvis presented himself to the world, I'd just like to keep his memories and dreams alive, so I thought I'd do that too," Steve said.

"Plus it gives visitors somewhere to go."

While on the outside it looks like the residence’s garage or granny flat, on the inside it’s been completely transformed into a small, fully fledged museum to house Steve’s collection of Elvis memorabilia, accumulated over decades.

All by the design and set-up of Steve.

He opened it to the public in 1998 and it was hugely popular.

His collection includes original copies of the patterns of Elvis' iconic jumpsuits, army uniforms and outfits from his movies.

"B&K Enterprises got the rights to use the original patterns from Elvis' outfits to make copies," the now 71-year-old said.

"I had them made especially for myself and the museum."

And it was thanks to the Elvis Festival's original and very first tribute artist Eddie Youngblood for connecting him with the American costume company.

"It was through him was how I got into it," Steve said.

Steve's also got photos and pictures, records, ceiling hangings, belts, dolls and figurines, a copy of Elvis' famous 1973 Aloha Hawaii white jumpsuit and homemade suits, most made by his late wife Debby.

He has the 'Black Matador,' a replica of the suit made for the Elvis American tour of 1971 and a white-fringed suit purchased from Eddie Youngblood himself.

There's roughly about 70 items in his collection and double that in the number of pictures.

"There used to be like a market stall that sold pictures at the old drive-in, I used to buy them there and I bought them locally in Dubbo and Orange too," he said.

Steve became fascinated with The King in 1959 at age five after - fittingly - viewing the Love Me Tender movie, which just so happens to be the theme for this year's festival.

He started collecting all things Elvis at this early age, but it didn't get serious until he was a teenager.

"I got my first piece in 1972, it was a black and white photo out of a catalogue or something.

"My mate got hold of it and he gave it to me."

Sadly Steve hasn't added to his collection since Debby was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, she passed away in 2021.

He closed the museum so he could care for her and take her where she needed for treatments and medical appointments.

The 2025 festival was the first year Steve decided to reopen its doors, after six years, just for three days to get a feel of it again.

This year he's decided to open the museum for the full five-day festival.

Not many are aware of it - or its original links to the festival - so the Champion Post is helping Steve spread the word.

He's doing it to keep Debby's dream alive too.

"She was just as big a fan as I was," Steve said.

Steve and Debby were life members of Elvis Revival Inc, the original organisers of the Parkes Elvis Festival alongside founders Bob and Anne Steel.

Debby's name sits among others on the Elvis Memorial Wall at Kelly Reserve dedicated to the memory of past volunteers and committee members.

"I remember me and Deb selling raffle tickets with Pat Oliver down at Big W or on the corner of Discount Daves for years," he said.

In those early days it was needed to help fund the festival and keep it running.

"Back in the day buses used to stop, drop-off and collect people from out the front here (at the museum) but they don't do that anymore," Steve said.

And now that tent city just up the street at Northparkes Oval no longer exists, and hasn't for a few years now, there's not much traffic passing by Steve's museum.

The King’s Castle located at the Henry Parkes Centre alongside the Visitor Information Centre on the Peak Hill Road is Australia’s only permanent exhibition of artefacts that were owned by Elvis Presley.

It is made up of items collected and owned by Greg Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, and opened in Parkes in January 2009.

Steve’s museum shouldn’t be compared to the King's Castle, but considered a nice addition to the festival's attractions that all share in the love and celebration of Elvis.

Steve's museum is open from 9am to 5pm everyday of the festival, including Sunday.

Entry is $10 for adults, and $5 for pensioners and children under 12.

All the funds collected go back into the museum to keep it running, such as for electricity and maintenance.