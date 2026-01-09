Move over bright light city, this is one float that's really going to stand-out in this year's Parkes Elvis Festival street parade.

Parkes Community Arts is keen to take part in this year's parade and they're pulling out all the stops.

As one would expect, this group has a knack for thinking outside the box - a cardboard box.

But they're not revealing too much more as they insist there's nothing better than being a spectator experiencing the wonder of the moment.

Much like an audience watching the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"That's the excitement of the festival, is that element of surprise," group member Margot Jolly said.

"We have been working on our float for the Elvis parade and it's all about what is important to us.

"Art, creativity and sustainability - and getting together to create art and culture right here."

What we do know is there's going to be a giant red Acubra hat - in line with the Love Me Tender theme - sitting atop of a 1974 lemon Corolla.

They have created a cardboard Elvis and Priscilla, Love Me Tender lollipops, Vegas esque head dresses and luscious lips.

And we've been told there's more.

There are about seven different elements to their float entry and there will be up to 20 people taking part.

"There will be lots of colour and movement, music and there will be walkers," Margot said.

"We have hand made almost everything out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials," Parkes artist Helen Standen added.

"Everything except the tape and zip ties is recycled."

Even the leis are reclaimed.

"At least five of us have been working solidly everyday this week," Margot said.

"And we started before Christmas."

Besides wanting and knowing the importance of getting involved and supporting your community, there's a deeper reason for the group's participation too.

They want the town and visitors to know who they are and what they do, and that locals can come and join them at any time.

Since acquiring their own premises in Albert Street, they're calling it the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub - or PASH for short - driven by creativity, reuse and reinvention.

It's all still in its early stages but the group's goal has always been to create art for the community and engage with the community.

And in regards to the festival's street parade, they're up for a bit of healthy competition too.

"The Parkes Dragon Boat Club do an amazing job with their float every year," said Margot, who's eager to challenge them for the best float title this year.

"We're eyeing-off the prize of best float," she bantered.

"So cheer and clap for us when we go past."

Margot proudly reflected on the work of their float and the parade atmosphere overall.

"That's why the Elvis Festival has lasted 33 years: These little, subtle plays on Elvis and his movies, and we don't take it all too seriously," she said.

"We're having fun and singing really badly," she laughed.