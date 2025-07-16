The Parkes PCYC hosted its own Nations of Origin community event at Pioneer Oval on 8 July to celebrate its own participating in the state tournament that took place a week later.

The event was held to showcase the local teams involving Parkes Shire youth, as well as some from Forbes, taking part in the tournament, and to also thank all the sponsors and businesses who have supported the team.

The community event included gymnastic displays and the girls and boys rugby league teams playing a game each against Cowra, who were also competing at the event in Sydney.

There were also kids activities, cultural dancing and food, barbecue and giveaways.