Long-time Elvis tribute artist Damian Mullin will celebrate an exciting milestone when he returns to the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival.

For 15 years Damian has become well known to festival goers for his high-energy performances and his much loved appearance at Elvis at the Trots, fast becoming a familiar and popular face on the Parkes Elvis Festival entertainment scene.

Damien Mullin entertained the huge crowd at the trots in between races during the 2025 Parkes Elvis Festival. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

"I'm so proud to share that January 2026 marks my 15th year in a row performing at the Parkes Elvis Festival," Damian announced to his social media.

"There's nothing I love more than entertaining an audience and 15 years ago I chose to make the Parkes Leagues Club my home base. The Club has always shown me incredible support so I've stayed loyal ever since."

Throughout the festival Damian will perform nightly at the Parkes Leagues Club alongside The Elvis Forever Band with free shows open to the public on Thursday, 8 January 9pm to late, Friday, 9 January 10pm to late and Saturday, 10 and Sunday 11 January 9pm to late.

To kick off his 15th year Damian will also take to the stage on Wednesday, 8 January at Elvis at the Trots at the Parkes Showgrounds.

Damien Mullin with a member from the Parkes Harness Racing Club, and Robyn Anderson at the 2025 Elvis at the Trots: PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Combining harness racing and live entertainment with a bit of Elvis flair, this free event will have everyone in the Elvis spirit.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the first race at approximately 6.20pm.

There will be food stalls, full bar facilities, table seating, and of course a thrilling eight race program featuring the TAB Elvis Championship and the $25,000 Free Pass.

I can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you all in 2026, let’s make it an unforgettable festival," Damian added.