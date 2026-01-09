PHOTO
Here are just some of the faces we've met out and about at the Parkes Elvis Festival on day one, Wednesday 7 January.
Be sure to check out all our coverage from the 2026 festival on this website and our social media pages, which include sharing some very special stories and causes close to people's hearts.
Out and about at the Elvis Festival on Wednesday. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham
ETA Mark Andrew who is attending his 21st Elvis Festival with a fan.
Faces of the festival
Out and about at the Elvis Festival on Wednesday.
Parkes locals busking in the main street.
Elvis Central.
ETA Gavin Chatelier is a regular at the Parkes Elvis Festival, particularly for his gospel songs and ‘Elvis and Friends’ shows. Here he is performing outside of the Kombi Café on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: Christine Little
The Parkes Elvis Festival has been on Maureen Cooper’s and Narelle O’Brien’s bucket list and they’re thrilled to be here for their first festival, travelling from Bateau Bay. PHOTO: Christine Little
Parkes teenager Harry “Elvis” Rowbotham busking on Festival Boulevard. Harry, who is involved with the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, was not only the junior busker winner in 2024 and 2025 but was also last year’s junior tribute winner. PHOTO: Christine Little
The Colouby crew looking fantastic as always in their handmade outfits on day one of the festival – Deanna Kennecdy, Jess Bush, Pascal Berry, Kristy Berry, Taylor Turner and Miranda Pfeiffer. PHOTO: Christine Little
Don Hazell, originally from Grenfell, was spotted busking in the main street during the Elvis Festival this year. PHOTO: Christine Little
LEFT: Parkes teenager Harry “Elvis” Rowbotham with dad Corey, who was right into the festival spirit. RIGHT: 72-year-old Elvis Malcolm and 73-year-old Elvis Steven from Newcastle warming up the vocals and having a ball at this year's festival. This is their fifth Elvis Festival. PHOTOS: Christine Little
Mark Apollo from King Valley in Victoria busking at this year's festival. PHOTO: Christine Little
Busking at the Elvis Festival.
Sisters Trudy Haak from Kootingal and Jacinta Haak from Singleton looking the part and attended their sixth and fifth Elvis Festival with two other sisters. PHOTO: Christine Little