While the Parkes Elvis Festival celebrates one of the greatest American artists of all times, the first event of the festival recognises those who have contributed to the music industry in Australia.

The Wall of Fame celebrates artists who have made outstanding contributions to Australian music and Queen of Pop Marcia Hines was honoured to be inducted onto the wall this year.

Parkes School of Dance performed before the Wall of Fame was underway. Parkes School of Dance performed before the Wall of Fame was underway. Marica Hines with her plaque on the Elvis Wall of Fame.

Marcia began her Australian music journey at just 16 years old after moving from the United States to star in the musical Hair.

Her performance quickly gained national attention and led to a groundbreaking solo career.

Her 1970s albums including Marcia Shines produced chart-topping hits such as Fire and Rain and You, cementing her place as a powerhouse of Australian pop.

Marcia dominated both radio and live stages helping define an era of Australian music.

Across her career she has sold more than 2.

6 million albums, toured internationally and remained a familiar face on television and stage.

Her achievements have been recognised with numerous honours including induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2009 for her service to the entertainment industry.

Maricia was surprised when she arrived in Parkes to see the festival much bigger than she expected.

"I knew the festival was big but I didn't think it would be as big as this," Marcia said.

"I've always loved Parkes and I've performed here a couple of times, and I just want to say thank you because it feels fun and most importantly safe.

"This is the Australia that I have grown to love."

The Wall of Fame unveiling also saw three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist champions unveil their Stars of Fame including 2025 champion Josuel Grech from Malta, Japan's Toki Toyokazu 2020 champion and 2018 champion Anthony Petrucci.