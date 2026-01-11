The partner of an Elvis Tribute Artist was this time thrusted into the spotlight at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

"Usually I'm the one hiding behind Josuel," she laughed.

This summed up the shock our newly crowned Miss Priscilla Luana Bugeja got when they called her name on Thursday night.

And she's the fiancé of not just any ETA but our Ultimate ETA Contest winner from last year Josuel Grech from Malta.

This year's Miss Priscilla competition made history with its first international winner in Luana, who also hails from Mosta in Malta.

She's 28 years old and a middle school teacher who teaches their language Maltese.

Entrant Luana Bugeja from Malta couldn't believe she won the Miss Priscilla competition on Thursday night. PHOTO: Parkes Elvis Festival Miss Priscilla entrants ahead of the night - Samantha Corrone from Gold Coast (third festival), Kimberley Emery from the Hunter Valley (fifth festival), 2025 Miss Priscilla Gracey Denham Jones, Nolita Ryan from Braidwood (fourth festival), Luana Bugeja from Malta (first festival) and Simone Westbury from Sydney (first festival) PHOTO: Keith Turk 2025 Miss Priscilla Gracey Denham Jones with 2026 winner Luana Bugeja from Malta and her style Nicole Rosser from Parkes. PHOTO: Parkes Elvis Festival Miss Priscilla Luana Bugeja from Malta with her stylist Nicole Rosser from Parkes. PHOTO: Parkes Elvis Festival Luana Bugeja from Malta is the first international winner of the Miss Priscilla competition, with her fiance ETA Josuel Grech. PHOTO: Parkes Elvis Festival Luana Bugeja and ETA Josuel Grech from Malta with their Aussie Maltese family and ETA Mark Andrew (front right). PHOTO: Christine Little

Luana joined Josuel at the festival this year, incorporating his trip to Parkes in an Australian tour that also takes in Melbourne and Adelaide.

It was a last-minute decision for Luana to enter the Miss Priscilla competition, just 24 hours prior and one influenced by hers and Josuel's Aussie Maltese family.

"Everyone was telling me to enter," she said.

"They said to me 'you only live once' and 'take every opportunity that comes your way'."

And so she did.

Then the hunt was on to find her a stylist, the right dress that fit and the right shoes.

She started getting ready at 1.30pm on Thursday - her makeup taking two hours alone - for the Miss Priscilla Dinner where the winner is announced at the end of the night.

Who would have thought Parkes hairdresser Nicole Rosser would come up with the goods a second year running after having so little time to prepare.

Nicole styled the 2025 Miss Priscilla Gracey Denham Jones.

"I'm nervous and anxious," Luana admitted after she won.

"I like to know what's happening and I didn't know what was happening."

Now that she is the 2026 Miss Priscilla she said she was looking forward to enjoying every moment of what would be a busy four days with some very early starts.

"I've heard so many good things about this festival," Luana said.

"I just want to have fun."

Her favourite Elvis song is Can't Help Falling in Love because that's the song Josuel sang to her when they met two years ago.

"I met Josuel at a bar when he was singing and he asked me if I liked the show," Luana said.

"I told him no because he didn't sing Can't Help Falling in Love.

"So he did it as karaoke."

The couple are hoping for a 2028 wedding.

Luana will head to Melbourne with Josuel after the festival and then fly home to Malta on 23 January to return to work as Josuel continues on to Adelaide.