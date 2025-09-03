Parkes and District Kennel Club Celebrates Success at August Trial

The Parkes and District Kennel Club hosted a hugely successful dog agility trial on 9-10 August, attracting more than 800 entries for the two-day event.

Competitors travelled from across NSW, Victoria and the ACT, showcasing their dogs’ skills in a series of exciting and challenging events.

Club president Denise Gersbach commended the incredible effort of the club's members who worked tirelessly to deliver a high-quality event.

"The dedication of our team was outstanding and it’s this commitment that made the weekend such a success," she said.

Competitors were full of praise for the exceptional organisation, the warm hospitality and the fantastic canteen, which kept everyone energised during the busy weekend.

The event featured a broad range of dog breeds, from the smallest toy poodles to the largest border collies, with handlers and their furry companions putting on remarkable performances.

Local competitors delivered some impressive results, demonstrating the strength of the Parkes Kennel Club’s members:

Denise Gersbach and Vesper: Qualification, 3rd place, and Title in Masters Jumping.

Lynn Madden and Drift: Qualification and 5th place in Excellent Gamblers, and qualification and 3rd place in Novice Snooker.

Tanikah Kaye French and Mia: Qualification and 2nd place in Novice Gamblers.

Belinda Bruce and Ranny: Qualification and 5th place in Novice Snooker.

Sharon Jeffries and Flick: Qualification and 1st place in Excellent Jumping, and qualification and 3rd place in Novice Gamblers.

Virginia Rice and Nellie: Qualification and 5th place in Novice Gamblers, and qualification and 1st place in Novice Snooker.

Fiona Watts and Tucker: Qualification and 1st place in Novice Jumping.

The event also drew plenty of local spectators to the grounds, eager to watch the talented dogs and their handlers in action.

The combination of thrilling competitions and a welcoming atmosphere, Denise said, ensured the weekend was a memorable one for all involved.

The Parkes and District Kennel Club is already looking forward to future events, continuing its tradition of excellence in dog agility and community spirit.