St George's Anglican Church's Nine Lessons and Carols event has become quite the drawcard in Parkes days out from Christmas.

And this year's installment lived up to its expectations on Sunday, 21 December, its audience left mesmerised with the performance.

Not to mention it was a full house.

The orchestra and choir came together for the evening, made up of church members and friends from the community.

It was conducted and led by Kirsty Cairney and Thomas Glastonbury, and with Richard Morgan - a former Forbes man, who returns home to the district from Sydney during special occasions at the church - making the organ sing.