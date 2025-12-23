With the Elvis Wall of Fame plaques moving to their new location at the Gates of Graceland, it didn't take the Parkes Elvis Festival team and volunteers long to decide what to do with the brick structure left behind.

It will now become the Elvis Festival Memorial Wall for commemorative plaques and tributes honouring not just volunteers but long-term fans of the festival too.

To be honoured on the wall, the person must have had a clear and ongoing connection with the Parkes Elvis Festival.

The Wall of Fame, a small space built by volunteers to celebrate an Australian music legend for their contribution to the music industry during the Elvis Festival, began in 1995 with Johnny O'Keefe the first inductee.

Near Bushman's Dam alongside the Peak Hill Road at Kelly Reserve had been its home ever since.

When a life-size replica of Elvis' iconic Graceland gates were constructed at the Parkes Visitor Information Centre, the Wall of Fame plaques that had outgrown the original site were relocated to this new attraction in time for the 2025 festival.

They also now accompany Hollywood style stars in the pavement that recognise the winners of the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the national final that takes place at the festival every year and sends the winner to the world titles in Memphis.

The idea to repurpose the former wall as a memorial surfaced during this year's festival with long-term volunteer himself and Parkes councillor Kenny McGrath taking it to a Parkes Shire Council meeting two weeks later.

Council agreed "in principle" to the proposal, along with a set of guidelines council said that should be developed to support its use as a memorial.

The draft guidelines were first tabled at council's May meeting and were updated and approved at its October meeting.

The process will involve submitting an online application form that demonstrates a clear connection to the Parkes Elvis Festival and meeting the eligibility criteria.

The application is to be approved by the Elvis Festival producer in consultation with the festival's Portfolio Holders.

To support ongoing maintenance and administration of the plaques and wall, council proposed using an existing cemetery niche wall fee of $187 that's consistent with similar fees across the Parkes Shire for its use of the Elvis Festival Memorial Wall.

This, along with applicants being responsible for the cost and installation of the plaque once approved - like with similar arrangements at cemeteries, are the changes that were updated in the guidelines in October.

The cemetery officer will issue the final approval.

The plaques will be cast in bronze, each accommodating up to six lines of text, and will match the size of the existing bricks.

Name plates of former Elvis Festival volunteers and committee members who had provided great service to the event already exist on the wall - ahead of the 2026 festival it lists 23 names.

Since the selection, purchase and installation of these name plates are managed by the Elvis Festival Portfolio Holders and council event staff, they fall outside of the scope of the new memorial wall guidelines, and are in addition to the memorial plaques.

The existing wall does require some maintenance following the removal of the Wall of Fame plaques.

Its miniature Graceland-style gates have also been damaged after someone tried to remove them and the light requires repair.

As part of the recommendations made at council's 21 October meeting, councillors agreed for $9000 from the Town Improvement Reserve that at the time was at $350,247, to be spent on restoring the wall, repairing the gate and light, and installing new signage at the site.

Council's parks and gardens team will maintain the wall, paving and surrounds.

To read the guidelines or fill out an application, head to council's website under cemeteries (www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Facilities/Cemeteries#section-2) or contact the Elvis Festival team by email at elvis@parkes.nsw.gov.au.