The Anglican Women of St George’s Church celebrated Christmas with a luncheon at the Parkes Services Club.

The ladies have had a busy year of street stalls and conducting wake in St George’s Hall.

They have worked over the years for the upkeep of St George’s Church, installing a new kitchen and air conditioning.

At their end-of-year celebration they sang carols and played the ‘left right’ game to the story of the Nativity.

In other news, at the October meeting of the Anglican Women's Association, president Cheryl Thompson congratulated members on the success of the their September Street with the members voting to do it again next year, as it was good fellowship with all who supported the street stall.

The guest speaker at this meeting, Jamie from Meals on Wheels, spoke about the services they offered.

The AWA members who had been volunteers over the years reminisced - while Betty Somers is still volunteering and is the longest serving volunteer.

Marg Klein And Vivienne Cunningham celebrated their birthdays with a cake and a song.

The Anglican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month in St George’s Anglican Hall for fellowship, prayer and afternoon tea.

For more information call Cheryl on 0409 621 900.