"I could name a hundred other people more deserving," a shocked Mark Ritchie said after he was just announced Parkes' Citizen of the Year during the Australia Day official ceremony and celebrations in Cooke Park.

Emotions ran high on Monday as the town's most outstanding citizens, events, projects, artists and performers, and sportspeople were recognised during the Australia Day Community, Cultural and Sport Awards (in more detail below).

Despite the heatwave conditions - which was 36 degrees and climbing when the ceremony began at 10am - people still gathered in the park for the occasion as a misting fan and evaporative cooling fan faced the crowd and cold bottles of water available to anyone who needed it.

Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee said Parkes Shire Council is proud to recognise the outstanding individuals, groups and organisations who make a meaningful difference to community life.

In congratulating all of the recipients and nominees Cr Applebee said the Parkes Shire is home to an extraordinary range of people whose dedication, leadership and passion help strengthen the social, cultural and sporting fabric of the region.

The Australia Day Awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge those who go above and beyond in service to others, creative and cultural pursuits, and sporting excellence.

“Our Australia Day Award winners truly represent the best of Parkes Shire," Cr Applebee said.

"Each recipient has made a lasting contribution to our community, whether through volunteering, creativity, environmental stewardship or sporting achievement.

"Council is incredibly proud to celebrate their efforts and thank them for the positive impact they have on the lives of others."

Associate Professor of Law, gender equality advocate, author and speaker Dr Skye Charry and architect, educator and global sustainability leader Professor HY William Chan were the Parkes Shire's Australia Day ambassadors, with William spending the morning in Bogan Gate and Trundle.

Dr Charry, who is originally from Orange, spoke at the official ceremony in the park and shared her thoughts about uniting in our differences, culture and mateship.

"Culture isn't about rules or about policies, it's about the way we treat one another, especially when no one is watching," she said.

"Culture shapes each and every one of us."

Dr Charry said when her husband was in the army that it was the mateships that formed and lasted years beyond their duty of service that were the most important.

"That same spirit lives in rural communities," she said.

"There's a genuine warmth I feel," Dr Charry added, referring to when she arrived in Parkes for the occasion.

Citizen of the Year: Mark Ritchie

Mark was a little lost for words when he was named Citizen of the Year.

He's been described as a "true example of a citizen who serves his community through both his vocation and voluntary work".

Mark first came to Parkes as an electrical trades teacher with TAFE, later working as a training coordinator at Northparkes Mines before returning to TAFE part-time after retirement.

His passion for teaching and mentoring young people has continued for decades, including voluntarily tutoring apprentices preparing for their capstone electrician exams.

He's also devoted himself to community service, volunteering with Apex, coaching tennis, assisting local schools, and joining the Rotary Club of Parkes in 2014.

A past president and current youth director, he leads programs such as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Youth Science Forums, and the Youth Program of Enrichment, as well as the Rotary Driving Simulator experience.

"Mark consistently identifies community needs and steps up to meet them, from fitting alarms for older residents to mentoring youth," his award nomination read.

"His 40 years of dedicated service make him a deserving nominee for Parkes Citizen of the Year."

Mark thanked and congratulated his fellow Citizen of the Year nominees Marilyn Pizarro, Peter Guppy and Peter Thompson, and spoke about the invaluable contribution from all volunteers in the community who make Parkes what it is.

"And to Parkes Shire Council, the support and what they do for the town is absolutely wonderful," he added.

Young Citizen of the Year: Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa

Asha was announced our Young Citizen of the Year for her leadership and endeavours aimed at empowering and inspiring young women across Parkes and the Central West.

One such initiative she founded is the youth-led Hey Sis Project.

Guided by the belief that every girl deserves a safe and inclusive space, Asha has created programs that foster wellbeing, leadership, confidence, and connection.

Through the Hey Sis Project, Asha has coordinated impactful events including an all-girls Galentine’s Day celebration, community fundraisers for the McGrath Foundation and Do It For Dolly, and weekly all-girls cardio tennis squads that promote resilience, physical activity, and friendship. These programs give young women the opportunity to develop leadership skills, build meaningful connections, and feel safe, supported, and valued within their community.

Asha’s exceptional drive, compassion, and leadership have been widely recognised, including receiving the Young Volunteer Achievement Award at the 2024 Tennis NSW Awards.

"Her dedication to empowering girls and creating lasting community impact makes her a truly deserving nominee for an Australia Day Award," her award nomination read.

Environmental Citizen of the Year: Margot Jolly

Margot has been described as a passionate environmental leader whose dedication has made a lasting impact across the Central West NSW region.

As Chair of Central West Lachlan Landcare for more than four years, Margot has championed community-led conservation initiatives that improve sustainable land management and restore natural ecosystems.

Through her leadership, she has inspired residents to actively engage in protecting and enhancing their environment, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and stewardship.

"Margot’s ability to mobilise volunteers, coordinate projects, and promote environmental awareness has strengthened the region’s connection to its natural landscapes," her award nomination read.

"Her tireless commitment and hands-on approach reflect both vision and action, creating measurable positive outcomes for the land and the community.

"Margot’s dedication, leadership, and passion for the environment make her an outstanding nominee."

Upon receiving her award, Margot acknowledged a number of other environmental volunteers she works alongside and who also do great work.

"I encourage anyone who's interested in the environment to get in touch with local groups such as the Lachlan National Parks Association," she said.

"I'm very proud to receive this award."

Community Event or Project of the Year: Inkredible Birthday Bash

Among six other very exciting and meaningful events and endeavours in the shire, it was the Inkredible Birthday Bash that claimed the Community Event or Project of the Year.

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery and Barber has been operating in Parkes for 14 years and for the past five, it's hosted the Inkredible Birthday Bash every May - a free, family-friendly event in Clarinda Street featuring live music, markets, car and bike displays, and kids’ activities.

Organised by Trevor and Courtney Smith with their dedicated team, the event draws people from all walks of life, providing a fun, inclusive space while raising awareness and funds for mental health services.

More than 750 people attended last year's event and more than $5000 was donated to local organisations such as Safe Haven.

The Birthday Bash reflects the team’s commitment to supporting the Parkes community, giving their time, energy, and resources to create a meaningful and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kay Craft

Kay has been described as a quiet, kind, intelligent and fun-loving community leader whose dedication has touched countless lives in Parkes.

With a distinguished 30-year career in Family and Community Services and Housing NSW, Kay brought extensive public sector and community experience when she joined the Neighbourhood Central Board in 2012, where she continues to contribute her skills as treasurer and a board member.

Kay has been an integral member of the Parkes Quota Club (now Que Club) since 1996, consistently serving as treasurer or assistant treasurer.

She ensures smooth operations, supports board decisions, and participates wholeheartedly in events - from canteen duties at the races to photography for club publicity.

A devoted parishioner, Kay continues her late husband Mick’s work delivering communion in Niola, serves on her church’s social committee, and helps organise parish activities.

"Her unwavering kindness, commitment and positive influence make Kay Craft a truly deserving nominee," Kay's Australia Day award nomination read.