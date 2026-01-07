A trip by rail to Parkes got a whole lot groovier this year when the Elvis Express arrived on day one of the Parkes Elvis Festival for the first time in its history.

Elvis fans, tribute artists and impersonators made up the 220 passengers dressed in rhinestones, jumpsuits and Love Me Tender themed outfits on the 365km journey from Sydney's Central Station.

Those aboard enjoyed live entertainment and themed and decorated carriages including the Graceland Express, All Shook Up Shuttle, Burning Love Bullet, Viva Las Vegas Line and Priscilla's Place.

This lady was excited when she stepped off the Elvis Express and found not one but three Elvi waiting for her. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock Derreck and Rhonda Spaan from Newcastle arrived at their very first Parkes Elvis Festival thanks to the Elvis Express, which they said was good fun. Leanne Graham, Jenifer Smith and Tracy McCulloch from Melbourne at her ninth festival. These ladies' outfits are handmade turning Christmas stockings into handbags and making their own signs and head pieces. Tony and Rhonda Clancy, Chris Brookman and Vicki Fullagar from Salamander Bay. Vicki is originally from Parkes and boarded the Elvis Express for the first time. Erilyn, Gail, Lynne, Sarah and Barbie from Brisbane. Jo George from Sydney was dressed to impress as 'Heartbreak Hotel', she's pictured with her dad who welcomed her off the Elvis Express and who lives here in Parkes (but originally a Forbes local) John Hodder.

One of the passengers on board was Vicki Fullagar from Salamander Bay and who is originally from Parkes.

This was the first time Vicki boarded the Elvis Express and she said it was fantastic.

"It was the best thing I have done, it was so much fun," Vicki said as she arrived at her 12th Elvis Festival.

Others who made the journey shared the same thoughts saying it was a "big party".

Passengers will return to Sydney on the Elvis Express on Monday morning, departing at approximately 9am.