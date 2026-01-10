While Parkes musician and vocalist Joey Tanswell was busking at last year's Parkes Elvis Festival with his band Easy Goin', he caught a glimpse of newcomer, teen rocker Ruben Aguilera from Wollongong.

Joey and the band - of Will Bligh (17) on guitar and backing vocals, and then Tom Burkitt on drums (now 18 and off at university) - knew and appreciated the raw talent of the 17-year-old, who at that point was only busking at his first festival and had no idea what was in store for him.

"We invited him to come and sing with us," Joey said.

"I had a debrief with Tom after the festival and we said he (Ruben) is really good, we should perform together at next year's festival."

Ruben and his family just so happened to be staying at the property next door to Will during that festival too, so they were able to make contact with the young star quickly.

And Ruben said the feeling was mutual when he returned home after the 2025 festival, he also wanting to reach-out to the band.

"Last year Ruben just wanted to be there and have fun," Joey said.

"He appreciated everything... He's very humble.

"Ruben walks through life with his eyes wide open," Will added.

What soon evolved was a good friendship and professional relationship that saw Easy Goin', who recruited 17-year-old Ruby Wilson on the drums when Tom moved away last year, and Ruben plan and rehearse performances over the next 12 months.

"There was a list of 35 songs that I learnt in the 'Gong and they learnt here, and then we were Zooming (online video conference app) over the last 12 months," Ruben said.

Joey Tanswell (20), Ruben Aguilera (17), Will Bligh (17) and Ruby Wilson (17) say it feels natural performing together, and attribute it to their closeness in age and interests.

They reunited four days out from the start of the festival on 3 January for final rehearsals.

Easy Goin' is doing seven performances over the Elvis Festival which has included twice at the Parkes Leagues Club and at the Crossroads Hotel in Dubbo with Ruben, as well as busking each morning.

It's the first time they've moved into venues and performed tribute shows at the festival for the band, as well as Ruben.

"There's a level of professionalism expected (in venues) so there's intensity, we felt a bit like the underdogs," Will admitted in regards to tribute shows.

But they're feeling good about the festival so far.

"We're tired but it's nice to be busy," Will said.

"We just have to make the most of it," Joey added.

"It's busy but it's fun."

The band and Ruben are also considering doing gigs together over the next year, with a possible trip or tour to Wollongong on the cards.

"We gel so easily," Ruben said, adding how natural it felt performing together.

They all attribute their bond to a great connection, a shared love for music and performing, and being the same age or similar.

"We're just here for fun and we're taking it all in," Joey said.

Joey Tanswell, Will Bligh and Ruby Wilson from Easy Goin' busking at this year's Elvis Festival.

Ruby, who's performing at her first Parkes Elvis Festival, has described the experience as amazing.

"I'm a little tired, I'm not used to getting up so early but that's what you've got to do if you want to get the good spots I guess," she said of the busking.

Easy Goin' formed in time to debut at the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2024 after a student performance at Joey's Year 12 graduation at Parkes High School in November 2023.

"We thought it was the best way to get our name out there," Joey said of the Elvis Festival.

"We learnt 40 songs in two weeks. We got some gigs out of it."

Their roadies are their parents.

Will and Ruby are both in Year 12 at Parkes Christian School this year.