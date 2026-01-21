Parkes Shire Council invites the community to come together and recognise Australia Day this year across the townships of Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore and Peak Hill with a range of family-friendly events and activities.

Mayor of Parkes Shire Council Neil Westcott said Australia Day is an opportunity for communities to come together and reflect on what makes Parkes Shire a great place to live.

“Australia Day is about celebrating our people, our shared values and the strong sense of community that connects our towns,” the Mayor said.

“I encourage residents and visitors to join in the local celebrations, enjoy the activities on offer and take the time to connect with neighbours and friends.”

Here's what's happening where.

Parkes: Australia Day in the centre of Parkes begins with a community walk at 7am at Cooke Park, followed by a free breakfast. You can head to Northparkes Oval for family fun kite flying between 8am-11am.

From 9am, Cooke Park will start to get busy with the All Australian Car Display, Parkes Shire Concert Band will provide live entertainment from 9.30am, and the official ceremony which includes awards presentations begins at 10am.

From 2pm-6pm make a splash at the Parkes Aquatic Centre with free entry and fun activities.

And enjoy the setting sun at Parkes Showground with harness racing, face painting and live music 6pm-9pm and the return of the infamous Golden Yabby races at 8pm (yabby registration from 7pm).

Bogan Gate – Community fun and social tennis: Join the free family event at the Bogan Gate Recreational Reserve (tennis courts) from 10.30am.

The day will feature a welcome from guest speaker Australia Day Ambassador and Adjunct Associate Professor HY William Chan, followed by morning tea and a variety of community activities.

Stay active with a social tennis competition with prizes. Remember to bring your own racquet.

Tullamore – Family fun afternoon at the pool: Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon at Tullamore Pool from 3–7pm. Delicious sausage and steak sandwiches will be available.

Peak Hill – Free pool entry: Cool off at Peak Hill Pool with free entry from 2–6pm and enjoy a family-friendly afternoon in the sun.

Trundle – Full day of celebration: Trundle’s events kick off with a free community breakfast at Berryman Oval from 8am, followed by award presentations and speeches at 9am. Morning tea will be provided.

In the afternoon, enjoy free entry to Trundle Pool from 2–4pm, featuring a giant inflatable and Mr Whippy for the kids.

The Trundle community will also celebrate the achievements of local residents through the Trundle Australia Day Awards.

The nominees are:

Youth Person of the Year

Karl Turner

Sportsperson of the Year

Vashti Williams

Alexis Gaut

St Patricks Relay Athletics – Alexis Gaut, Kaleb Stephenson, Chelsea Stephenson, Tilly Holloway

St Patricks Relay Swimming – Alexis Gaut, Tilly Holloway, Peyton Woods-Stevenson, Abby Quade

Thomas Sanderson

Benjamin Wu

Mackenzie Bolam

Aphellia Robson

Citizen of the Year

David John Ellery

Peter and Robyn Taylor

Brookview Units

Ben Kerin

Karlos Linder

Parkes Shire Council encourages all residents and visitors to join with their communities to recognise the contributions of community members and enjoy a day of fun, connection, and national pride.

For more information about Australia Day events across Parkes Shire visit https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.