Parkes Shire Council is preparing a vibrant and inclusive program of activities to celebrate this year's NSW Seniors Festival and it won't disappoint.

It's one that includes a special movie screening and a 'meet the cast' session, a seniors expo, a guided exhibition tour and portraiture workshop among much more.

The theme for 2026 is Live Life in Colour, running from 2 to 15 March and encourages seniors to celebrate their life journey, embrace creativity, form new connections and enjoy an active and fulfilling lifestyle.

The festival is supported by the NSW Seniors Festival Grant Program 2026, which aims to help seniors across the state enjoy new experiences, continue learning, stay active and remain connected to their communities.

Council’s program features a wide range of events designed to ensure there is something for everyone, offering opportunities for social connection, learning, wellbeing and entertainment.

Cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones said the festival reflects council’s commitment to celebrating and supporting older residents.

“NSW Seniors Festival is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the valuable contribution seniors make to our community," she said.

"Our Live Life in Colour program has been designed to offer meaningful experiences that inspire creativity, encourage connection and support wellbeing, while also celebrating the rich stories and talents of our senior residents.”

Highlights of the 2026 program include:

• Live Life in Colour Seniors Expo, bringing together service providers, community groups, volunteers and senior support services, along with guest speakers.

• A red-carpet screening of the 1972 film Sunstruck, filmed in the Parkes Shire, with original cast members attending for a Q and A session following the screening.

• A diverse range of Parkes Library events, including: Be Connected digital literacy sessions, a guided Bald Archy exhibition tour with morning tea, a portraiture workshop, a sewing bee focused on upcycling fabrics into colourful shopping bags, two wellness sessions supporting physical and mental wellbeing, and a live-stream of the Premier’s Gala Concert at the Little Theatre.

There will also be a another Living Library event, much like speed dating, where residents - both long-standing and newly arrived - can share their lived experiences as “books”, “borrowing” their time for short period of about 20 minutes.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) for participants in the event will be released soon, and an information session and editing workshop will be held before the event to support participants.

The first Living Library on 15 November was very successful (story on this to follow soon).

Residents interested in becoming a “book” for the Living Library are encouraged to contact Tracy Dawson at Parkes Shire Library on 6861 2309.

So don't be shy, everybody has a story.

The full program of NSW Seniors Festival events will be released closer to the festival dates.