As anticipation builds for another Australia Day celebration on Monday, so too does finding out who's been nominated for one of the Parkes Shire's top community awards.

The Parkes Australia Day Committee has revealed its nominees for the Australia Day Community and Cultural Awards. See our sport section for the nominees for the annual Parkes Shire Sport Awards.

The official Australia Day ceremony during which the Parkes Shire Community, Cultural and Sporting Awards are presented from 10am in Cooke Park.

The nominees are:

Citizen of the Year Award

Marilyn Pizarro

Marilyn has devoted more than 50 years of volunteering to the Parkes Shire, making a remarkable and lasting impact on the community.

She has generously shared her time, skills, and leadership across multiple local organisations, including the Parkes Country Women’s Association, View Club, and Que Club.

In each role, Marilyn has supported others with kindness, patience, and dedication, mentoring and teaching members while helping to uphold the values and spirit of her community groups.

Her unwavering commitment and quiet leadership have enriched countless lives and strengthened the fabric of the Parkes community.

Mark Ritchie

Mark Ritchie is a true example of a citizen who serves his community through both his vocation and voluntary work, spanning 40 years.

Mark first came to Parkes as an electrical trades teacher with TAFE, later working as a training coordinator at Northparkes Mines before returning to TAFE part-time after retirement.

His passion for teaching and mentoring young people has continued for decades, including voluntarily tutoring apprentices preparing for their capstone electrician exams.

Mark has also devoted himself to community service, volunteering with Apex, coaching tennis, assisting local schools, and joining the Rotary Club of Parkes in 2014.

A past president and current youth director, he leads programs such as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Youth Science Forums, and the Youth Program of Enrichment, as well as the Rotary Driving Simulator experience.

Peter Guppy

Since arriving in Parkes in 2012, Peter has been a tireless volunteer, actively contributing to the community across a range of events and organisations.

He began volunteering at the Elvis Festival in 2013 and soon joined the Parkes Action Club, coordinating Christmas parades, carnivals, and assisting wherever needed, including manning the jumping castle at events.

Peter is a valued member of the Australia Day Committee, where he initiated the Kite Festival at North Parkes Oval, running it annually to provide fun and engagement for families.

He is also passionately involved in Cycling Without Age, giving nursing home residents more than 1000 rides in the trishaw and supporting the establishment of similar programs in other towns.

On top of this, Peter volunteers 10 hours a week with Lifeline as a crisis supporter and has served as safety officer for the Parkes Show Society since 2022.

Peter Thompson

A farmer and former owner of a rural supplies store in Parkes, Peter has been a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Parkes since 1996.

By Australia Day 2026, he will have provided 30 years of continuous service to the local community.

Peter has served as past president and is currently long-standing vice president of the club.

He organises catering to raise funds for Rotary projects and is actively involved in service delivery, including supporting overseas aid projects in Papua New Guinea and Nepal, assisting farmers during droughts, and helping flood-affected communities in Eugowra in 2022.

Peter has also personally hosted individuals in need, such as a young man from Timor-Leste recovering from complex heart surgery.

Young Citizen of the Year Award

Charlie Oraha

Charlie is a proud young Wiradjuri man and dedicated contributor to the Parkes community. Charlie works as a Learning Support Officer at Parkes East Public School, where he mentors students and delivers the highly regarded BroSPeak program, encouraging positive behaviour, choices and mindsets for Indigenous and non-Indigenous boys.

Charlie is an active member of the Parkes Wiradjuri Language Group and serves as vice president of the Parkes Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG).

In recognition of his leadership, he was selected as a Young Champion by First Languages Australia and represented Parkes and Wiradjuri culture at the First Nations Language Conference in Darwin.

A committed rugby league player at the Koori Knockout, Charlie also founded the volunteer-run Kalar Waganha Aboriginal dance group, helping young people connect with culture through dance.

He regularly delivers the Wiradjuri Welcome, demonstrating Yinyamarra (respect) and inspiring the next generation.

Leah Van Der Merwe

Leah is an exceptional young scientist whose curiosity, dedication and resilience have earned her national and international recognition. She has been selected as the sole Australian student representative to attend the prestigious CERN-Solvay Student Camp in Switzerland this October, hosted by the world’s largest particle physics laboratory.

Leah independently discovered this opportunity and successfully navigated a rigorous application process involving academic reports and video submissions.

A committed student of English, maths, and physics, Leah encourages her peers to “give it a try,” emphasising authenticity and the value of persistence.

Nenyasha (Asha) Munodawafa

Asha is a young leader and the founder of The Hey Sis Project, a youth-led initiative empowering and inspiring young women across Parkes and the Central West.

Guided by the belief that every girl deserves a safe and inclusive space, Asha has created programs that foster wellbeing, leadership, confidence, and connection.

Through The Hey Sis Project, Asha has coordinated impactful events including an all-girls Galentine’s Day celebration, community fundraisers for the McGrath Foundation and Do It For Dolly, and weekly all-girls cardio tennis squads that promote resilience, physical activity, and friendship.

These programs give young women the opportunity to develop leadership skills, build meaningful connections, and feel safe, supported, and valued within their community.

Asha’s exceptional drive, compassion, and leadership have been widely recognised, including receiving the Young Volunteer Achievement Award at the 2024 Tennis NSW Awards.

Community Event of the Year

Adavale Lane Community Centre Committee and Members Bush Dinner and Dance.

Adavale Lane Community Centre Committee and Members Bush Christmas in July.

Mr Perfect Monthly BBQs.

Inkredible Experience Birthday Bash.

Parkes Que Club Inc International Womens Day Lunch.

Parkes Shire Concert Band 30th Celebration Anniversary Event.

Parkes Tractor Trekkers Rally.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dianne Green

Dianne has been the compassionate heart of breast cancer care in the Parkes and Forbes regions for more than 20 years.

She has supported countless women and men through every stage of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery with extraordinary empathy, professionalism and dedication.

Known for her personal commitment, Dianne goes above and beyond - answering calls after hours, visiting patients at home, and ensuring no one faces cancer alone.

She coordinates care between hospitals, specialists, and families, helping patients navigate the medical system while providing much-needed emotional support.

Dianne also organises information sessions, Pink Ribbon events, and fundraisers, raising funds for equipment, travel assistance, and patient support programs that directly improve lives across the Central West.

Her kindness extends beyond her professional role - celebrating recoveries, comforting families, and offering hope through difficult times.

Kay Craft

Kay Craft is a quiet, kind, intelligent and fun-loving community leader whose dedication has touched countless lives in Parkes.

With a distinguished 30-year career in Family and Community Services and Housing NSW, Kay brought extensive public sector and community experience when she joined the Neighbourhood Central Board in 2012, where she continues to contribute her skills as treasurer and board member.

Kay has been an integral member of the Parkes Quota Club (now Que Club) since 1996, consistently serving as treasurer or assistant treasurer.

She ensures smooth operations, supports board decisions, and participates wholeheartedly in events - from canteen duties at the races to photography for club publicity.

A devoted parishioner, Kay continues her late husband Mick’s work delivering communion in Niola, serves on her church’s social committee, and helps organise parish activities.

Michael De La Hunty

Michael is the driving force behind the Parkes Aviation Museum, established in partnership with the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS).

Since 1996 Michael has dedicated himself to developing the museum, commuting from the Blue Mountains and living in Parkes several days each week to oversee its growth.

Michael has been instrumental in sourcing, transporting and displaying a range of historic aircraft and has organised aviation events including fly-ins and aerobatic displays, creating unique tourism opportunities for the Parkes community.

Beyond aircraft, Michael mentors youth through hosting Parkes High School work experience students and RFS cadet training days, sharing his expertise and inspiring the next generation.

Environmental Citizen of the Year Award

Margot Jolly.

CULTURAL AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Helen Standen.

Helen Gray.

Performance Award

EJ's Music Group.

Oliver Hughes.

Ellen Tom.

Parkes Musical & Dramatic Society.

Visual Arts Award

Adavale Lane Community Centre Committee and Members: Mural.

Kerry Davies.

Trundle Patchwork Princesses.

Kyah Turnbull.

Details on each award nominee can be found on Parkes Shire Council's website at https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-media-and-projects/Community-News/Parkes-Shire-Council-Australia-Day-Community-Awards and https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-media-and-projects/Community-News/Parkes-Shire-Council-Australia-Day-Cultural-Awards.