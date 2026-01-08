It could have been mistaken for a big birthday bash at the Parkes Services Club on Thursday morning, day two of the Parkes Elvis Festival and what would have been Elvis Presley's 91st birthday.

But it was a horde of Elvis fans gathering for Elvis bingo.

As the club described it on social media, they were certainly celebrating Elvis' birthday in style with the bingo drawing a whopping 142 players.

They even had two players in attendance also celebrating their birthdays.

"So it was only fit we sang them happy birthday as well," the club shared.

Elvis bingo runs over the first three days of the festival, each morning from 9.30am for two hours. And is on again on Friday morning.