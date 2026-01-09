Did we spot you around town during day two of the Parkes Elvis Festival?

If so there's a chance you will be able to find yourself in these photos!

Joy and Zane Clarke of Perth are back for their 2nd Parkes Elvis Festival. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham Tony ‘Elvis’ Mrak stopped from a drink at the Royal Hotel. Coachie Supervisor Jordan Trevenar served water and drinks white Royden Donohue performed. Royden Donohue entertained at the Coachman Hotel. Royden Donohue entertained at the Coachman Hotel. Caricature artist Graeme Biddle from Sydney with Ander and Sally Sainsbury from Toowoomba. Greg Toepfer from Sydney came back to Parkes For his 12th Parkes Elvis Festival and brought his son Dean with him - pictured at the Ray White display. Elvis on stage downstairs in the Parkes Leagues Club. The Cambridge Hotel was rocking on Thursday. Cooke Park is filling up as visitors arrive. Amity performed on the Cooke Park Stage. Western Road Liners Catherine and Chris McQuie are again running the Shuttle Buses around Parkes for the Festival. Amity performed on the Cooke Park Stage. Lana and Cali Mitchell and Chris Anthony from the Central Coast are back for their 11th Parkes Elvis Festival. Steve Nugent, Rick Dunn and Simon Wainwright from Melbourne are enjoying their 4th Parkes Elvis Festival. Johnny Gray has been entertaining campers at the Parkes Showground from many years - he is pictured with his wife Susie. Andy Watt from Victoria sang karaoke at the Royal Hotel. Gavin and Trudi Chatelier have been attending the Parkes Elvis Festival for the past 15 years. Berky Chung and ail Cameron-Steele of Wauchope at their 7th Parkes Elvis Festival. Margaret Marshall and Alicia from Red Chandelier. Angie Coward, Jill Moss and Nic Burns from Sydney tried out the Red Cross piano. Vanessa Woolner and Miah Cusack outside the Parkes Newsagency display. Debra Mann of Wagga - attending her 2nd Parkes Elvis Festival. The girls from Colourby Creations - Kristy and Pascal Berry and Taylor Turner. Miranda Pfeiffer, Deanne Kennedy and Jess Bush. Kristy and Pascal Berry with their Snon Cone machine. Rhonda Robinson came from Quirindi for her first Parkes Elvis Festival with her husband and two dogs Sadie and Sophie. Volunteers Maree St Clair (6th Festival) and Helen Vooren (20th Festival) travel to Parkes each year to help out at the festival.