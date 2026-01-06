Mark Andrew is a regular fixture at the Parkes Elvis Festival and holds the record for headlining the now world-renowned event as a featured artist six times.

In 2025 Mark celebrated 20 years since his first appearance at the festival, and he's back for his 21st.

He was also honoured with an invitation to perform at the festival's 25th anniversary celebration in 2017.

Mark was born in Melbourne in 1966 and spent most of his childhood in Europe, where his interest in the performing arts developed from an early age, acting, singing and playing character roles to large audiences.

He started what has become a 30-year career performing as Elvis in 1995, launching his highly acclaimed Elvis Leaves His Mark tribute show in 1998, among others.

The same show he regularly performs here at the Elvis Festival and will do so again on Friday and Saturday afternoons at the Parkes Services Club. He's also a regular during the Gospel Service on the Sunday.

Mark finished in the top five in the world in an Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis in 2002.

It was a special year for Mark Andrew in 2025 when he marked and celebrated his 20th anniversary at the Parkes Elvis Festival. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

He first set foot in Parkes in 2005 following a phone call and invitation from Kelly Hendry, Parkes Shire Council's then tourism and destination development manager.

Turns out he was so popular he returned as the headline act five more times in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2014.

Mark recalls when the festival only attracted 5000 people.

"Us entertainers have been helping it grow," he said, acknowledging that ETAs (Elvis Tribute Artists) from around the country too wanted to see the festival thrive and prosper.

Mark has helped and supported the festival for years, offering his input and becoming quite involved behind the scenes in the earlier days, particularly with the Gospel Service.

He met Cynthia Pepper, Elvis' co-star in the 1964 film Kissin' Cousins, in Canada in 2012 and initiated the contact between her and the Elvis Festival committee.

Kissin' Cousins became the festival's 2014 theme and Cynthia was the guest of honour.

Mark helped to gain permission from Elvis Presley Enterprises to use Elvis' real image, one of him and Cynthia, on the program for the first time in 2014.

"Parkes is one of the biggest festivals in the world," he said.

"It's a great asset to Australia and Parkes, and to the Elvis world and community."

Mark said his favourite part of the festival is pleasing the fans.

"I always want to please the fans and be a festival favourite," he said.

"I'm regarded now as one of the grandfathers of the festival and that's good," he laughed.

A particular highlight at the 2025 festival was when ETA Josuel Grech from Malta won the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

Mark first met Josuel when he was 10 years old when Mark was on a tour via Malta in 2010, and years later helped Josuel land some shows in Australia.

"I've been a bit of a mentor to the younger generation of ETAs," he said.

"I was very proud to hear he won and I got to see him."

Mark had never planned on a time frame for his Elvis career, it's one he's extremely grateful for.

"But I still look young, I still have my hair and I still have a 32 inch waist - I work hard at it don't worry," he said.

"I'll keep doing this for as long as I can do Elvis justice."

Mark now lives on the Sunshine Coast with wife, former Australian swimmer Lisa Curry, who's been to her fair share of Parkes Elvis Festivals too.