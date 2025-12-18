Two Parkes Christian School students have been recognised for their outstanding automotive skills by having their major works selected to feature in the prestigious HSC Shape Exhibition next year.

As part of their industrial technology - automotive subject, Madison Wynstra and Oliver Mayo were a standout among their peers when it came to design, construction and technical skill.

Madison’s major project was a fully restored horse float.

And while a horse float does not contain an engine, it is considered an extension of an automotive vehicle, incorporating complex systems such as a chassis, wheels, brakes, suspension, bodywork and electrical components.

Madison undertook extensive work across every aspect of the float to ensure it was safe for use, met legislative requirements, functioned effectively and achieved a high standard of finish.

The demanding project required significant time, problem-solving and attention to detail, with the finished result demonstrating a broad range of advanced technical skills.

Oliver's major work that will also feature in the 2026 Shape Exhibition involved the construction of a cross kart–style off-road buggy.

Built using chassis plans from KJ Raycing, the project required precision engineering, fabrication, and mechanical expertise.

Oliver described the experience as both challenging and rewarding.

“Building this buggy has been one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life,” he said.

“From concept to completion, the project pushed me to develop new skills, solve complex problems, and stay committed to a long-term goal.

"It wasn’t just about creating a vehicle; it was about proving to myself what I’m capable of.”

Industrial Technology teacher Mr Jason Wynstra praised both students for their commitment and perseverance.

“These projects require an enormous amount of dedication over a long period of time,” he said.

“Madison and Oliver showed outstanding work ethic, attention to detail and problem-solving skills throughout the process.

"Their selection for the Shape Exhibition is extremely well deserved.”

Both students’ projects will be displayed at the University of Technology Sydney in 2026 as part of the Shape Exhibition, which showcases exceptional Higher School Certificate major works from across NSW.

Their selection highlights the high standard of vocational and technical education being delivered locally, as well as the dedication and talent of students pursuing hands-on learning pathways.

Parkes Christian School congratulates Madison and Oliver on their achievements, noting that their selection reflects their dedication, skill and commitment.