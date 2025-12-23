Parkes Christian School is celebrating another year of fantastic HSC results, with their compressed curriculum structure being of huge benefit to their students, producing the best overall results for the school in its history.

Almost half of all results across the entire HSC cohort were band 5 or 6 results - an absolutely outstanding result the school said.

Compressed curriculum sees students sit three HSC subjects when they are in Year 11, followed by another three in Year 12.

This structure allows students to focus on fewer subjects at a time, with double the amount of class time provided for each subject.

This intensive pattern of study means that students have far better recall of course content during their exams.

In their 11th year of delivering the HSC, the school is very proud of the results achieved by their 2025 cohort.

All students who applied for early entry schemes into university were successful in securing positions, while other students have already moved into employment or traineeships.

Students achieved the highest percentage of band 5 and 6 results in a single year for the school, coming from all the subjects studied this year - advanced and standard mathematics, biology, business studies, food technology, industrial technology, modern history, music and visual arts.

2025 was an incredibly successful year for industrial technology in the school.

All seven students who completed the course were nominated for the Shape Exhibition, a state HSC showcase of outstanding work, and received band 6 results.

Among the Year 12 students who completed their studies this year, Angelique Bland did an amazing job to receive a Band 6 for both multimedia and music to go along with her band 6 for drama last year.

Angelique received 97 for multimedia as a just reward for her stunning animation work.

Chloe Amery received a band 6 for business studies and a band 5 for visual arts, while Josh King also received a band 6 for business studies.

Addison Lewer set herself up for a career in the multimedia industry with a band 6 and overall mark of 98 in multimedia for her impressive animation.

Oliver Mayo received a band 6 in automotive for his fantastic kart construction, and just narrowly missed another band 6 in mathematics with a mark of 89.

Zoe Bilsborough and Charli Gould received a band 5 for music, while Annabelle Border and Christian Drew also were awarded a band 5 for food technology.

A number of Year 11 students have set themselves up for outstanding HSC success, especially Emily Richards, Evie Allen, Ruby Wilson, William Bligh and Victoria Ilechukwu who received multiple band 5 and 6 results.

Emily received a band 6 for multimedia and band 5 for modern history and visual arts, Evie scored a band 6 in mathematics and band 5 for biology and business studies, Ruby received a band 6 for impressive drumming skills in music, and band 5 for food technology, William received a band 6 for multimedia and band 5 for music, and Victoria received band 5 for food technology and business studies.

Lachlan Unger also received a band 6 for metals and engineering thanks to his meat smoker, and Madison Wynstra also received a band 6 for automotive after converting a horse float to its original glory.

Other Year 11 students to excel and receive band 5 results were Kaleb Amor in advanced mathematics and Bonnie Hall in standard mathematics.

These students will complete the second half of their HSC in 2026.

Special mention must also be made of Alicia Rivett who was accelerated in advanced mathematics and achieved an outstanding overall result of 96, giving her a band 6 as a Year 10 student.

Aimee Ross is another Year 10 student who accelerated in music and just missed a band 6 by the narrowest possible margin as she received 89.

Stage 6 coordinator Greg Ballantyne is thrilled with the results.

“As a school we are really pleased for our HSC students. Their results are the product of many hours of hard work and dedication,” he said.

“Our entire cohort has done extremely well and managed the challenges of the HSC so well. But more importantly they have all developed strong character and been able to achieve their goals.

"Every student who applied for early entry to university received an offer, maintaining our 100 per cent record over the past 10 years.

“We work hard as a staff to give our students the best possible opportunities to succeed, so it is nice to see them taking those opportunities.

"But at the end of the day, it is the students who have done the hard work and need to take all the credit for their achievements. We’re just there to help them along the way.

“The thing I’m most pleased with is that every student seemed to be very happy throughout their HSC, enjoyed being at school, had time to pursue other interests and hobbies, and learned a lot about being people of good character and integrity.

"These are the things that will stay with them throughout their lives.”