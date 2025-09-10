The annual mock crash demonstration returned this term and was viewed by over 400 Year 10 students from across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas at Parkes High School's Multi-Purpose Hall.

Seven local high schools are taking part in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, which includes a pre classroom lesson, the live mock crash demonstration and a follow-up classroom lesson.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said the purpose of the mock crash demonstration is to show young drivers what happens when a crash occurs.

"The mock crash demonstration started with a short video that set the scene about how the crash occurred and introduced the youth actors. Then the curtains opened, and the audience watched as the youth actors called '000' for help," Ms Suitor said.

"When emergency service personnel arrived, they were confronted with two severely injured trapped passengers, one dead passenger and an emotional driver.

"The mock crash demonstration concluded with recorded victim impact statements which highlighted what life has been like for the driver, her surviving passengers and their families nine months on. The videos included point of view footage of what happened at the Police station and hospital.

"The students were all glued to the car and the actors - you could hear a pin drop. I think the message really hit home to them about the trauma involved in car crashes because it was so very realistic," Ms Suitor added.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in putting this mock car crash demonstration together - it's a real team effort and I couldn't have done this without your support and assistance."

"Thanks to Parkes High School, Westlime, Regency Medical, Parkes Auto Wreckers, The McMasters, Bella Henry, Julia Sullivan, Halle Molloy, Senior Constable Emma Dyball, Acting Sergeant Jane Heffernan, Sergeant Philip Brown, Constable Anthony O’Brien, Madeline Elkhouri, Ebony Domanski, Jeff Field, Matthew Hando, David Law, Mark Appleby, Leanne Field, Marshall Munn, Glen Morgan, Sherry Morgan, CCT Productions, Chloe Marskell, Logan Davies, Abigail Heard and Abbey Browne,” Ms Suitor said.

The program has been running since 2009. Over that period there has been a 27% reduction in crashes on local roads involving a young driver (17 - 25 years old).

Follow-up classroom lessons are being held over the next few weeks.

Abigail Heard (Parkes)

Abbey Browne (Forbes)

Logan Davies (Forbes)

Chloe Marskell (Parkes)